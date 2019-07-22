For every heavy material in an industrial or construction setting, there is the right tool that can be used to lift it. Using the right tool will not only increase productivity but will improve efficiency and save money too.

When trying to lift anything it is important that you use the right hoisting equipment for the job. There is right hoisting and lifting too for every load and safety, you should only use the right equipment at all times.

Having all the recommended safety measures in your workplace is not always a guarantee to perfect safety. It is the responsibility of everyone in the worksite to follow the set rules through and to do more to decrease risk.

One of the best ways of assuring safety is by boosting the safety of heavy lifting tools. Here are a few tips that can help you boost it:

1. Proper Training

Everybody handling any lifting or hoisting equipment needs to be properly trained on both their safety and the safety of others around them.

Hoisting can be very dangerous and technical but with proper training, the chances of risks are minimised and it can be very harmless and profitable.

2. Proper Use of Hoisting Equipment

There are several uses for hoisting equipment and improper uses can cause serious accidents and even fatalities.

Machine related incidents run second to vehicle-related incidents and using the proper safety procedures can help boost safety while using the equipment.

You should always ensure that the equipment is used as recommended and there is no laxity to the safety measures in place.

3. Regular Equipment Maintenance

Regular maintenance checks and repairs of all hoisting and lifting equipment is very important in boosting their safety.

A thorough inspection of the whole equipment should be done at least yearly if not frequently used and after every 6 months if in constant use.

The equipment should also be tested, inspected, and certified by the regulatory bodies.

4. Maintain the Correct Load Capacity

Every lifting equipment has its load capacity. To boost safety, make sure that you only carry the limited capacity. Excess weight will strain the equipment and this is very risky.

Loading a 15-ton limit chain with a 20-ton weight is very dangerous to the operator, the people around, and the machine as well.

5. Open Communication

The operator, while using the equipment should be in constant communication with his fellow workers on site.

Communication using two-way radios will help in the warning of any potential hazards and move them out of the way in good time.

Do not forget to recognise the blind spots and have the workers wear highly visible clothing, proper work boots, and helmets. Employees should also follow all the safety measures put in place.

6. Consider the Space

You should always take consideration of the space in which the equipment will be operating from. Space will determine the kind of equipment that you need.

For better safety, use only the right kind of lifting equipment for the space that you have. If you do not have the right equipment then you can consider hiring one.

Conclusion

Safety of both the employees and the equipment is paramount in every worksite. Such information will help not only in choosing the right equipment but also in using it the right way while keeping any risks at a minimal.

Remember to always plan and prepare before the task, the operator should also be licensed and authorised to operate the machinery.

There are also laws prohibiting tired employees from operating the equipment and you should be careful not for overwork the workers and have a back-up operator on-site at all times.