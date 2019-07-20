Giving back to the community is a crucial aspect of being in business today. Demonstrated need in the community leads socially responsible businesses to positions of leadership, providing an excellent example for other area businesses.

Being involved leads to great relationships with the community, enhancing local residents’ lives. Shirer Family Dentistry, a practice located in Aiken, South Carolina, is a fine example of how dedicated businesses can make a difference in their community.

Ways to Get Involved

The best charitable initiatives come from involvement in the local community. Drs. Michael and Susannah Shirer work, live, and are involved in their local community of Aiken, SC. Their children go to school in the local community and they are also members of a local church there. So it seems just as natural to give back as to be involved for these two business owners. In fact, the two (giving back and being involved) for them go hand in hand.

Shirer Family Dentistry has been involved with fundraising for local schools, churches, and booster clubs among many other important charities.

They have been supporters of Aiken Women’s Heart Board that supports the American Heart Association, a local Wheelchair Ramp ministry that raise money for proper handicap ramps for local buildings, and the United Way through the Site Services’ annual golf tournament.

They also sponsor events that benefit Helping Hands (an emergency group home facility for children who are victims of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect) and the Tri- Development Center in Aiken County which offers residential, day, vocational and community-based services for individuals with intellectual disabilities, head/spinal cord injuries and autism.

In addition, The Shirers’ practice is also a donor for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This disease affects a large number of seniors and is not currently curable. Through donations to the Association, research will be supported which may help to end or slow the disease in the future. The Association also provides group support to people who have an Alzheimer’s patient in their family.

The office has also worked with local youth sports teams at Citizen’s Park, sponsoring them for children’s benefit. The office takes a special interest in physical fitness with its sponsorship of the Aiken Bicycle Club. Encouraging more people to have healthy physical activity as a part of their lives benefits the whole area through the lowering of health care costs.

It is not only the doctors at Shirer Family Dentistry who take part in the important community involvement, but their employees as well. When employees are deeply involved with local affairs, they are able to pinpoint areas of need and to offer their assistance in any way possible.

Employees can share the causes and community needs that are the most important to them. This helps employees to form closer bonds with their workplace, fostering relationships and creating a better rapport with coworkers.

The employee team at Shirer Family Dentistry has spearheaded various local events such as school supplies drives for local school children in the surrounding areas. They were also instrumental in organizing and collecting supplies from their local community to take to Texas for the much needed relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey.

Education and Outreach

Drs. Michael and Susannah Shirer have been involved with promoting proper dental health care in the community, working with senior groups and elementary school students. Dr. Shirer believes that one of the keys to long-lasting physical health is taking proper care of the teeth and gums.

Taking the opportunity to meet with concerned community members helps vulnerable populations learn how to care for their teeth, lessening the chance of needing expensive dental work in the future.

Focus on Company Culture

When employees are involved with corporate giving, they have greater job satisfaction, enhancing company culture. Employees are able to provide the highest standard of care to their patients and customers.

Dental offices with a vibrant culture can provide the best possible experience for their patients. When the office feels like a family atmosphere, patients feel comfortable. A feeling of comfort is crucial to the success of any dental office.

The Importance of Giving

Businesses that give back to the community are extremely valuable. Giving money and time to deserving causes makes it possible for local initiatives to succeed. Businesses like Shirer Family Dentistry are pillars of their local communities. Funding special projects lets local charities devote more of their own time and money to expanding their programs.

In addition to the direct benefit to the community, company culture is also boosted when businesses give back. An improved company culture makes employees happy and loyal, leading to better patient care. The Shirers’ practice is a great example of how a dental office can provide crucial services within the community all the while running a successful business.