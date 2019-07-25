People these days prefer working from the comfort of their home. Fortunately, rapid technological change and the internet have unlocked many opportunities for people to increase their financial inflows by working online.

But with online employment come frauds and scams. So, how do you find the best ways to make easy cash?

Yes! Read on to know some proven and genuine ways to earn money online by working from home:

1. Play Online Games

Playing games is perhaps the most fun way of earning money. If you are an arcade or poker champion, you should definitely consider playing and getting paid to do what you actually enjoy doing.

There are various games, such as Dota2 that you can play to win rewards. The Dota2 players can compete in online esports tournaments like Toornament, Epulze and Amateur Dota2 Leagues for cash prizes.

There are various dota 2 betting sites where you can bet on different kind of sports and with every year betting industry is growing faster. Just like any gambling, you can win big or lose big, so you need to be sure to know the game and players as well.

Sites like Dota 2 bet focuses solely on Dota 2 betting. You can make money and earn various gifts by just joining the steam.

2. Test Websites

If you are interested in technology, website testing is another method of making easy money. While visiting a website, you must have thought about how great it was. Now, you can share your feedback and get paid.

Virtual visitors explore new websites and perform various simple tasks on the website to provide feedback. Websites like Enroll and User Testing pays you $10 via PayPal for every 20 minute round of testing you do. With these sites, you can work as much as you like and earn up to $60 per test.

While visiting the website, your screen, as well as your voice, will be recorded. The clients of these websites include Microsoft, Adobe, and Apple, etc.

3. Become A Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants manage all kinds of administrative projects, including event planning, travel arrangements, correspondence, and other support services that you do remotely via phone and email. High-end virtual assistants can earn $50-$100 an hour.

Most full-time in-house employees are only productive for 2 hours and 53 minutes every day. On the other hand, virtual assistants charge their customers for the hours they actually worked. Employers now understand this and prefer virtual assistants.

Some of the reputable sites for this job are Upwork and Zirtual.

4. Take Paid Surveys

Taking paid surveys is an increasingly popular way of making money. This may not replace a full-time income, but it is a great way to make some extra cash. Research companies are always recruiting new member across the globe to test new products and answer surveys. By answering simple questions, you can easily make nearly $250 a month.

Some of the websites for paid surveys are Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, OneOpinion, and Inbox Dollars. These sites not only allow you to make some extra cash but also reward you through free products, prize drawings, gift vouchers, etc.

However, there are many fraudulent and scam survey sites, so you have to be careful. If any of the survey sites ask you to pay, they are probably scams.

5. Start A Blog

If you have a skill or passion for something and you love to write, you can start your own blog. Be it cooking, fashion, sports, your love for wines, health, personal finance, or the latest technology, you can write about anything you are passionate about.

Starting a blog is quite simple, and it can lead to a sizeable income. After creating the blog, you can even open up another income stream via affiliate sales or product endorsement deals.

If your blog has a good presence on social media, you can start earning money immediately by promoting all sorts of products, services, and companies online.

Final Words

Earning extra money means having more freedom in your life. So, if you want more freedom, it’s time to go for it. Try any one of the ideas mentioned above, and once you find the one that sticks; there will be a steady form of income.

But, make sure you set smart schedules that let you focus on your work. Also, be cautious of the scams and cheats.