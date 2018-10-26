6 (Easy) Ways to Make Money Online

This is a short guide, so, it isn’t a step-by-step tutorial. Volumes can be written on each of these six methods. The purpose of this guide is to show you different options so that you can make an informed decision.

Let’s get to it!

1. Sell your services on a freelance network

You can join one of the top freelance networks such as Freelancer or Upwork to kick start making money online through freelancing. After signing up and completing your profile, upload some samples of your work. Then, start applying for small freelance jobs.

If you are an experienced freelancer, you can use these networks to supplement the income you make from other marketing methods you are using. Services you can sell on this freelance network include virtual assistance, writing, video animation, graphic design, proofreading, audio and video transcription.

2. Become an Instagram influencer

An influencer on any platform is someone with a large and engaged audience. When you build a large and engaged audience on Instagram, you can start making up to $2,000 per post. While this may seem difficult, you can still become an influencer by choosing a solid niche, posting quality content consistently, and tweaking your processes based on your experience.

3. Share your opinions in surveys and online focus groups

You can take surveys for money during your spare time. There are a lot of companies willing to pay you for giving your opinion of their products.

When you take surveys on sites such as IPSOS, SwagBucks and SurveyJunkie, you get paid through PayPal, Check or Amazon gift cards. On the signup page, be ready to disclose additional information (like age, location, and other demographics) about yourself. But once you’ve completed the sign-up process, you are ready to start taking surveys and getting paid.

4. Sell your knowledge or expertise

Here are a few ideas. You could teach others how to:

You’ve lost a lot of weight.

To stretch the family budget.

To get into graduate school.

To become a better pastor.

Trim shots off a golf game.

If you take the time to brainstorm about your interests and talents, you will discover that you are more knowledgeable than you think.

Here’s a simple 5-step checklist of the entire process:

Research the market to ensure your idea is profitable. Research the competition so you can develop a better product. Create the product (create an outline and write at least 1,000 words per day or create a video per day). Pro tip: write first, edit later. Set up your website and don’t forget to include a lead capture system. Set up a back-end system. It is through this back-end system that you can sell more expensive products or services.

5. Sell other people’s digital products

This is commonly known as affiliate marketing. If the idea of creating and selling your own products seems daunting, this is your best option.

You can get 50%, 75% or even 100% commissions by promoting digital products.

Here’s an overview of making money with affiliate marketing:

Find a hungry market.

Find out what this market is already buying.

Find suitable products on ClickBank, Jvzoo, and WarriorPlus.

Set up a lead-capture page to build a mailing list and an autoresponder series to build a relationship with the subscribers and sell the product.

Send traffic to your lead capture page. Some proven sources of traffic are search engine optimization, pay per click, blogging and social media.

6. Consulting

As an expert in your field, there are people willing to pay you for advice on how to move their business forward. Don’t be surprised by the number of people willing to pay for this service.

Unsure of where to start? Set up a free account on Clarity.fm. Once your profile has been fully completed, clients can find you, book a session with you and pay you.

Conclusion

And there you have it – six easy ways to make money online. Now that you know how to make money online easily, there’s just one thing left for you to do: act on one of these ideas!

So, get to it, and soon you too will start making money online!