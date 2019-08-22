Although you will find personal loans to be listed as the most sought after options for funding a business, obtaining one might be an arduous process. This is why you need to narrow down to the available loan options before you take the plunge and reach a lender.

Whether you’re setting up your business or are planning to carry out expansion measures, it becomes pivotal to chalk down ways to proceed with the debt. This article enlists some personal loan options for you to analyze and compare so that caving in to a suitable choice doesn’t get too tasking. Moreover, it’s also handy to refer a reputable platform like Privatlån.com when you want to compare available lenders in the market so as to pick the one that suits your repayment routine the most.

Working capital loans

These loans are preferred during the times you want to get your hands on money to carry out various underlying operations within your company. A working capital loan can assist you in paying for inventory, advertising, expansions, and even payrolls without having to delve into hefty interest rates. Typically, 3-8% of interest is applicable when a business owner files for working capital loans.

While you get an option to manage your daily business expenses, these loans aren’t quite easy to obtain as there is a ton of paperwork involved. Subsequently, it might take you a few weeks to months to viably get your funding via a working capital loan.

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans

SBA loans are secured loans backed by the government and possessing an interest rate ranging from 8-13%. Working capital for your company can also be obtained this way, given that your business assets are to be put as collateral.

However, be mindful that any unfavorable change in business ownership can lead your loan application to face rejection. Therefore, you need to figure out the size of the loan, your repayment methods, and intended use of the borrowed money before you file SBA loan.

Line-of-credit loans

It’s a short-term loan that doesn’t aim at equipment or real estate purchase, however, can fulfill your inventory needs along with providing operational costs. Line-of-credit loans should undeniably be discussed with your banker even when you never intend to borrow one.

This is because these debts are most suitable when your business is going haywire, and you need to get immediate funding. As they don’t tend to possess much risk, and you can secure a considerably low interest rate while going for one.

Installment loans

Business owners opting for installment loans have to cover both principal and interest while repaying in the form of monthly installments. The amount of interest is calculated from the day of signing the contract to that of full repayment.

You might also get quarterly, half-yearly, and even annual repayment options when paying out every month isn’t feasible. The way you intend to utilize the borrowed amount will be assessed by the lender before deciding the term of an installment loan.