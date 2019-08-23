If you are selling your products online, you will need to make sure your website is accordingly optimized and up to date with all new recommendations to rank higher on the search engine result page (SERP). Also, if you want to achieve your sales goals, ranking high on the most popular search engine, Google, will significantly help.

It might seem impossible to end up on the first page of Google’s SERP, but with the right SEO strategy, you will easily position your website there. With SEO, your website will become visible to your target audience, and with your traffic boost, you will have no problem with converting these prospects into customers.

1. Using the right keywords

Keywords are crucial when it comes to SEO. It’s pivotal to set up efficient keywords if you want to rank your commerce website. As your competitors have probably already found their keywords, you should focus on long-tail keywords. They can tremendously help to improve your ranking on specific niches.

Moreover, long-tail keywords will attract the type of traffic you’re actually looking for and increase your conversion rate. Your long-tail keyword should be created, so it suits your users’ queries. A good SEO for eCommerce implies that the majority of your website content is optimized with long-tail keywords.

2. Focus on your anchor text

Besides optimizing your website text and all these beautiful images of your products, you should also optimize your anchor text. In other words, your keywords should be used in your anchor text as well. But, you should avoid keyword stuffing as it might cause more damage than good.

Place all of your keywords, including the ones in the anchor text, naturally and organically. Also, keep in mind that using the same keywords for your anchor text over and over again will be penalized by Google. Try to determine several variations of your anchor text and use them where they fit the best.

3. Informative Product Description

It’s not easy to sell a product if you don’t provide useful information to your potential customer. Your headlines should be compelling, your product descriptions engaging and your images of high resolution. These three aspects will help you increase your conversion rate.

Try to think of creative and unique ways to tell the story of your products. Creativity can play a significant role when it comes to the decision-making process for the majority of customers. They will need to see what makes you better from your competitors, and why shouldn’t your product description be one of the reasons?

4. Image Optimization

As mentioned above, you will need to optimize your entire website if you want to achieve high ranking results, and that also implies to your images. As an eCommerce business, you probably have hundreds of images on your website, which need to be optimized according to your keyword list.

Your images are the triggering factor for your potential customers. As they have the potential to lead enormous traffic to your website, you shouldn’t neglect them. To optimize your images, you should fill out the ALT tag where you add your unique keywords.

5. Optimizing Your URL

You can’t fully optimize your website if you forgot about your URL. With optimized URLs, search engines’ bots can easily find and crawl your website. It gives your website structure, and it eases your website indexation.

When it comes to your website visitors, URLs can show them what your page about is and what benefits they might have from it. The better user experience you provide to your website visitors, the longer they will stay on your website.

All of the elements need to be covered carefully if you want to achieve better ranking results than your competitors. Thinking that SEO only implies to the textual content on your website might harm you more than you can even imagine. So, start optimizing page after page and track your results!