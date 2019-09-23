It is the same in any field, if you work with the experts then you will get the best results. You know for certain that if you were diagnosed with cancer that you would want to be attended to by the leading oncologist in your area – you certainly would not seek treatment from a student or even a general practitioner.

That is a critical situation, but the logic should hold true in almost any sphere of operation. For instance, if you are looking for a digital partner to help improve your search engine optimization then you should also look to work with the best. It might be harder to fathom why it is so important to work with the experts in seemingly less critical areas of life, but the truth is, if you want your digital platform to thrive then you need to work with the best.

From an SEO perspective, you might wonder what you will get from your investment. Well, here are some of the services that you should get if you engage with the best.

Top of the rankings

In the world of search engines there is only one place that you want to be, and that is at the top of the organic search list. Studies and statistics have shown that the website that comes back at the top of a search list has more than an 80% chance of being clicked on.

If your site is not even on the first page of search results, then your chances of a click are less than two percent. So, look for a local expert who will be able to help and advise you. Ironically the best way to find a local SEO expert is to search in Google for a phrase like ‘local SEO Perth’. Company that comes back first is the one that you should call before all others.

A quality audience

An SEO partner will not just deliver you a lot of traffic, they will deliver you quality or relevant audience. In other words, if you run a small local website, let’s say for the sake of example it is a veterinarian in Hobart, there is no point if you are getting lots of hits from Tokyo or Johannesburg.

You need to be getting traffic that is made up of pet owners in Hobart – anything else is a waste of time. And done properly you SEO should be able to drive the right audience to you.

A proper content calendars

One of the key parts of good SEO is that the content on your website is updated regularly with fresh and original content. The best way to ensure that this happens is through the production of a content calendar.

This is a two-part process: the first part involves creating the calendar and the strategy that goes with it. In other words, what are you writing? What platforms will it appear on? How will it dovetail with marketing and sales objectives? The second part of the process is the execution. Writing or producing the content. The second part is potentially something that you can do yourself, although you might still want to leave it in the hands of an expert.

Conclusion

Working with SEO experts will give you assurance; no more guesswork with your SEO tactics. As guesswork in SEO can hurt your business website in the long term, investing your budget in hiring the right SEO firm should be a no brainer decision.

Your take?