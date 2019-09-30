Starting a business is a significant decision, especially for new entrepreneurs or employed persons who are tired of the 8 am-5 pm job. Having your own business comes with lots of benefits, such as the freedom of not working in a confined office for eight hours a day. You also don’t have to report to a boss.

As much as starting a business is a great decision, it can also be challenging and stressful as well. With the right tips and hard work, you can make your business to be a success.

This article gives you some of the essential factors that you should consider before starting your own business.

1. The nature of the business you want to start

When you want to start your own business, the first thing you need to consider is the nature of the business you want to do. What are you going to sell in your business? There are three types of business you can choose: service, merchandising, or manufacturing.

Service: You can either sell time and expertise, such as event organizing, marketing, IT, etc. Or it can be transportation, restaurants, spa, salon, etc.

Merchandising: This is also referred to as wholesale, retail, trading, or distribution. You buy and sell goods. Examples include retail outlets, grocery stores, online resellers, department stores, etc.

Manufacturing: This entails combining raw materials, labor, and use of equipment, then turning it into a saleable product. Examples include manufacturers of clothing, cars, gadgets, bags, etc.

2. The Target customer

One of the things that can make your business to succeed is the customers. Your customers are the ones who will buy your products or services. If you are planning on starting a business and you already know what to sell, you should do a research and know if there is a market for your product or services. Identify who your potential customers are.

3. Location

The location of your business matters most, and it can either make the business succeed or not. When looking for a location, ensure that you identify or look for the best location. You should put your business near or around your target customers. That will make them access your products and services easily, hence boosting your sales.

4. Capital

Once you have figured out what you want to sell and where you want to sell it, the next thing is to have a capital. Capital is the amount that you need to put in the business for it to get started and operate. It can be cash or non-cash.

To come up with the amount of capital you need, you should list down all the possible spending you require to start and operate the business. The expenses include assets to purchase, lease payments, renovation, lease payments, and operating expenses.

5. Hire or outsource

You cannot be the jack of all trades when it comes to business. Doing all tasks by yourself can make you feel drained and so you won’t give your business all the attention it requires. For the business to succeed, you must hire some staff or outsource.

If you plan to start a business, you should consider whether you will hire people or just outsource. If you think hiring is the best, then consider the salary and other government regulations that you should adhere to. If you will outsource, then consider the expertise and reliability of the company you intend to outsource to.

6. Marketing

Marketing is a critical factor in business success. Your business cannot succeed if you don’t invest in effective marketing strategies. Customers will only know the existence of your business through marketing.

There are several ways that you can market your business. You can advertise it on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Or you can also do email marketing or hire a marketing company for that role.

7. Get an advisor or a mentor

Starting a business and making it grow is quite challenging; that’s why many businesses fail within the first five years. You cannot have all the knowledge or perspective to handle every situation in business.

You can gain more from business mentors who have massive knowledge when it comes to business management. Your business is likely to succeed if you get coached by a business strategist before you start the business.