One of the first things that you have to consider when setting up a business is to have an office where you and your staff can work comfortably. One of the reasons why some companies are understaffed is because of not so good working conditions – which means a miserable workplace makes it challenging for them to do their job efficiently.

There will be times where you will encounter employees continually making excuses about getting sick or going through personal issues just for them not to report to work. This kind of behavior can affect your company’s productivity and profit.

Your business matters, and that includes your employees. So, here are a few tips that can help turn your office into a comfortable working space so everyone can enjoy working.

1. Invest in high-quality office furniture

One of the things that you should consider when designing or remodeling your office is buying high-quality furniture. Sitting for more than eight hours a day can be very uncomfortable. You can look into purchasing a couple of ergonomic office chairs by Actiu to ensure that your employees are comfortable all day.

Choose chairs that offer ample back and head support, to avoid incidents of lower back pain and other issues that can cause them to skip work and see a doctor. Also, do not forget to buy comfortable office desks that will give your employees more than enough space to work. You may also want to look into desks that can be adjusted that will allow your employees to work while sitting or standing.

2. Your office should have air-conditioning and heating systems

Some business owners do not like to invest in air-conditioning and heaters in the workplace. The reason behind this is that they want to save more money on their monthly electric bills. Although the idea is somehow valid, you also have to think about the working conditions of your employees. It is probably okay not to use the AC or heater if the weather is fine. However, if you live in a country where summers can get very humid, and winters can get below ten degrees, it does not leave you with much choice but to invest in an air-conditioning system and indoor heater.

You might want to consider looking into different HVAC units that would suit your business needs.

3. Build a small kitchen where employees can enjoy their breaks

Every office does not need to have a small kitchen. But you need a space where employees can eat their lunch properly and take coffee breaks.

Eating at their workstations should be highly discouraged because it can be a significant turn off for walk-in clients. Besides, eating inside the office can attract rodents and insects, which can pose a bigger problem in the future.

Allocate a few square metres of space for your office kitchen. Add a coffee machine, refrigerator, microwave, and other things that will make your employees comfortable. Lastly, if you need more suggestions, feel free to talk to your staff.

Now over to you…

Anything to add that can help office spaces to become more comfortable? Please share your tips down below.