When interviewing candidates for an organization, the pressure is as much on the recruiter, as on the candidate.

When a recruiter says “The employment offer will be determined by a background check, but I don’t anticipate any problems”, most candidates may feel it’s more of a delay towards getting things started. However, from the employer’s perspective, this is essential.

A wrong hire can cost you time, money, efforts and even your reputation within the organization! In some cases, if a wrong hire indulges in violent behaviour or economic fraud, it can tarnish the firm’s credibility as well.

Keeping this in mind, the Government of Australia recommends that small and big organizations perform background checks of potential employees.

Types of Background checks

A recent survey states that a business organization that invests time in the candidate screening process, can improve the quality of hiring by a fair percentage. Generally, after an offer, a disclosure is provided to a candidate that a background check is going to be requested by future Employer.

Prior consent will be taken from the prospective employee on the background information the employer will be checking and verifying. The recruiter then decides which type of background check is needed depending on the candidate’s position and type of work.

There are 7 common background checks that every Employer should perform on their prospective hire to streamline and simplify the process.

1. Criminal Background Check

Criminal background checks are very significant. In Australia, it is also known as National Police check. In this, a candidate’s criminal backgrounds are being checked in the national database. The amount of information released in a result varies depending on the purpose as stated in the handbook.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) with the help of the Australian Police, performs the service through accredited bodies like KONCHECK. They collect the information from the applicant and lodge the check in the national database. After receiving the results, they notify the candidates. By performing a criminal check, an organization can quickly reflect on the criminal history check of the applicant.

2. Previous Employment Check

In this check, the background checking company will get in touch with the previous employers of the candidate listed in their application to verify the details and role performed.

3. Reference Check

Reference checks are one of the significant foundations of the screening process. As a recruiter, you may also contact references given by the candidate to find out his performances and character. Many states have laws that control what can and cannot be published, but there are many job performances on the table. Industries like healthcare, aged care, childcare, home care have the highest demand for this check.

4. Identity Check

In this, the validity of identity documents such as Australian Birth certificate, Driver’s licence, Passport are checked. Many candidates may hide their identity to the potential employer if they have a criminal background check.

5. Education Qualification Check

In this check, employers contact the educational institutes and verifies the degrees a candidate claims to have obtained. Sometimes, in case of professional certificate verification such as a member of the Bar (lawyers) or Certified Doctors, an employer also checks if the licence is up-to-date.

6. Motor Vehicle Record

As an employer of a driving company, you may ask for a Motor Vehicle Record or MVR check of the prospective new hires. Processes for driver-partner background checks vary by city.

7. Medical Check

There are many different types of medical checks. A drug/alcohol history check is one type of medical tests. This check depends on the profession – working in a mine, commercial drivers, etc. Hearing test, lung function tests, vision assessment, heart, cardiovascular examination etc. are also included under medical tests. A medical test helps to create a safer working environment and reduce WorkCover claims and insurance costs.

Bonus: Social Media Check

Social Media Research also play a significant part in background checks. A new research from CareerBuilder shows that, “More than half of employers (57 percent) that check job candidates’ social media say they’ve seen content that has caused them to eliminate a person as a job contender. The top three turnoffs are provocative or inappropriate content (40 percent), posts about drinking or using drugs (36 percent), and discriminatory comments (31 percent).”

Takeaway

Always try to ask as many questions as you can to the candidates. Just because somebody has a criminal record, that doesn’t mean they’re not worth hiring. It allows employers to notify applicants of the specifics they find in background checks and provide an opportunity for the applicant to clarify or correct erroneous information.

Summing up with a mantra- be consistent, hire a trusted organization to perform background checks and relax!