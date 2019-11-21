Small Business Saturday is coming back! Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a movement created by American Express. For the last 10 years, Small Business Saturday has drawn attention to what it means to #ShopSmall in your local community. Consumers get to purchase gifts for loved ones, and support their favorite local small businesses. It’s a win-win for everyone, especially businesses looking to grow their word of mouth and overall foot traffic.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 66.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Small Business Saturday this year. What can small businesses do on November 30th to ensure their establishment gets its fair share of that foot traffic?

1. Put signage on your storefront

This is about more than advertising your storefront is participating in Small Business Saturday. Year-round, relevant signage shows local residents that their contributions help keep your business active and thriving.

Did you know that 73% of people feel that empty storefronts are a national issue? This statistic was pulled from the 2019 Shop Small Consumer Impact Survey. 84% of consumers surveyed also agree that seeing an increase in empty storefronts and shuttered small businesses has a negative impact on the local community.

Think about the impact consumers have on businesses when they choose to #ShopSmall. Visit Small Business Saturday’s Shop Small Studio. This free resource allows entrepreneurs to create custom marketing materials for their businesses. You can make posters, social media posts, and more in just a few minutes. When consumers see active businesses, especially those declaring their intention to be part of Small Business Saturday, they’ll be more inclined to stop by, make a purchase, and support the overall community.

2. Get the word out through social media

Shoppers already know about using the #ShopSmall hashtag when they share posts on social media platforms. Include other relevant hashtags to your business on your signage, and encourage shoppers to add these hashtags in their image captions.

Beyond hashtags, here are other ways you can inspire shoppers to share word of mouth on Small Business Saturday:

Check into establishments. Shoppers should be able to add a location to their Facebook and Instagram posts while they’re out shopping. Let them know they’re welcome to check in at your business!

Let them @ mention your business. Your company social media handles should be included in your signage and fairly visible within your storefront. Encourage mentions on sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Make Instagram Stories. Happy customers can Boomerang their purchases or film short videos of how your storefront decorated its interior for Small Business Saturday.

Write Yelp reviews. If customers had a great experience on Small Business Saturday, let them know where to find your business on Yelp. Encourage reviews, both on the holiday and year-round, so you may learn more from the customer experience and better enhance your offerings.

3. Team up with other local businesses

Do you work in an area where you’re surrounded by other small businesses? Are they also participating in Small Business Saturday, or at least curious about the holiday? Combine #ShopSmall forces together!

Meet to discuss strategies for hosting open houses and how you can advertise, as a group, throughout the community. Before the big day kicks off, consider hosting a pre-Small Business Saturday breakfast celebration. Order a catered breakfast for everyone, like bagels, and mingle with your other fellow Small Business Saturday participants. This is a great way for your business to ‘meet the neighbors’ and share more about what you do with other like-minded storefront businesses.