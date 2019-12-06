Hiring a new employee is relatively easy. Retaining them, however, can be much more challenging. An employee can leave for several reasons – better benefits, better perks, or a better working environment. Here, Denver PEO StaffScapes details four important elements to help your company retain its best employees.

1. Work/Life Balance

Money is essential, yes. However, more and more employees are beginning to value the flexibility and freedom that their job offers. A high salary can only buy so much happiness; valuable time spent with family, friends, or pursuing a hobby is almost priceless. Working more and more hours does not necessarily translate into more productivity. On the other hand, employees who have a healthy personal life can contribute more to your organization. If you wish to retain your talent, ensure that they are happy with their work/life balance.

2. Benefits and Perks

Instead of throwing more money at your employees as a means to retain them, try to offer better benefits and perks instead. Think of it as gifting someone a present that is personal instead of handing them a wad of cash. Benefits could range from more paid holidays to extended family leave periods to better healthcare options. By providing better benefits and perks, you let your employees know that your organization cares about them.

3. Professional Development

No one likes to be stuck in a job where there is no opportunity for growth. The more an employee feels stuck in their job, the more likely they are to become restless and look for a change. As such, a business must offer opportunities to develop and grow within the organization. You could provide workshops and courses that help employees improve their skills. Investing in your employees in this way not only shows your employees that you want them to succeed, but their new skills also make them more valuable to your company.

4. Money

Though other aspects of a compensation plan are always important, money will still play a significant role in determining whether your employees stay or go. If your employees feel like their efforts are not being rewarded enough, they will look for a new opportunity elsewhere. If you want to hang on to your top performers, you should ensure that they are paid what they are worth.

In Closing

Employee retention is a crucial aspect of the success of any business. By following StaffScapes’ advice above, you will be able to keep your team together.