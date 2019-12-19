It’s important to set the mood for the day when you first get up. What kinds of routines do you find help create a sense of activity, energy or positivity in people?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Get Enough Sleep

Setting the mood for my day happens by making the choice to get a full eight hours of sleep at night. Rest ensures that my decision-making capabilities are at their peak for the day ahead. – Erik Rivera, Certapet

2. Savor Small, Significant Moments

Create personal space for optimizing your day by taking in the sunrise, listening to a significant other or child’s breathing, stretch and whatever slow pacing you can create that mental and emotional space for optimizing your day. Practice enjoying life’s smallest significant moments. – Arry Yu, Yellow Umbrella Ventures

3. Greet People With a Smile

When I first walk into my office, I greet my employees with a big smile. I’ll ask how everyone is doing and let them know that if they need anything, I’m nearby. I think think that this routine helps with positive energy and productivity throughout the day. Our employees and managers need to feel like we have their back for them to do their best work. – Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

4. Exercise

I try to hit the gym at least four days a week. I think that this helps set the tone and gives me the motivation I need to start my workday. My energy levels are much higher on days when I work out first. I believe that this additional energy helps me cultivate a positive environment and energy in my office. – John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Write in a Journal

Noting my thoughts in a journal helps me think about the previous day and what I can do today. It helps me sort my thoughts and gives me clarity and purpose. I’m able to plan for the day and start it in a positive manner. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

6. Have a Good Breakfast

Starting the day with a good breakfast and taking the time to read the paper or make small talk with family really creates a great mood. It’s a simple but powerful way to connect with a loved one while enjoying the early morning quiet. Having a peaceful and healthy breakfast just sets the tone for the rest of the day in a very positive manner. – Blair Williams, MemberPress

7. Avoid Social Media

A lot of people check social media or their emails as soon as they get up in the morning. But to help create a sense of good energy and positivity in the morning, I avoid social media when I first wake up. Social media can be negative and emails can be stressful or overwhelming at times, so I avoid looking at them until I actually start my work day. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

8. Practice Deep Breathing

Regulating your breathing has several health benefits. A lot of us think we’re only supposed to practice it when doing yoga or exercising, but in reality, you’re supposed to breathe deeply all the time. We’re used to short breaths that leave us exhausted and worn out, but when you do it correctly, it makes all the difference in how you feel. – Jared Atchison, WPForms

9. Set a Roadmap for the Day

I feel good when I’ve created a plan for the day and know where I’m going and what I visualize checking off that list. Having that sense of accomplishment in mind in the morning puts me in a great mood. – Serenity Gibbons, NAACP

10. Recite Affirmations

Some people think reinforcing your affirmations and speaking positively to yourself is corny, but it sets your mind right and prepares you for the day to come. Encourage yourself each morning by telling yourself what you want to accomplish that day and watch how your energy changes in a positive way. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

11. Listen to ‘Pump-Up’ Music

We work in an open floor plan office so the energy of the team is immensely important. I try to help elevate it by showing up pumped up. I listen to loud pump-up music on my way in and keep the tunes humming in the office to establish an upbeat energy for everyone to walk into. I also set aside some time for conversation at the start of the day. This allows us to connect and kick things off right. – Ashley Merrill, Lunya

12. Express Your Gratitude to Someone

An attitude of gratitude has been scientifically proven to release serotonin and dopamine, two critical neurotransmitters responsible for our emotions. Start off every day by sending a text, writing a letter or leaving a voicemail to someone you love or has impacted you sharing why you are grateful for them and your energy and “feel-good” emotions will continue throughout the day. – Klyn Elsbury, Shark School

13. Follow the ‘Soldier, Monk and Athlete’ Routine

Start your day like a soldier by making your bed (it gives an instant sense of order and task completion), decompress like a monk by expressing gratitude and meditating to focus the mind, and finally physically activate yourself like an athlete with exercise and a cold shower. – Mahesh Chaddah, Reservations.com

14. Meditate

I believe the first thing we should tend to in the morning is ourselves. Before allocating energy to anything else, I spend 20 minutes practicing yoga and meditation. Doing this calibrates my mind to bring clarity on the purpose of the day, aligns personal objectives and most importantly, loosens up my body. This daily practice results in a stronger mind, healthier body and positive outlook. – Dalip Jaggi, Vincit

15. Do Your ‘One Thing’

I start every day by answering the question, “What is one thing that I could do to make this day a success?” Then I do my best to get that out of the way first. This could be as simple as hitting a workout or finishing up a project that you’ve been putting off for a while. This momentum carries through for the rest of the day and will make you feel like a million bucks. Keep a journal of these. – Karl Kangur, Above House