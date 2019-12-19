College is a massive step, but it’s also an extremely exciting time for every young adult. For most students, working while attending college is a must instead of a choice. Even if you are lucky enough to have a scholarship or some kind of financial support, paying all of your bills and having enough money to live and enjoy yourself isn’t an easy task.

If you don’t need to work, then there are still reasons you should consider doing so. Experts say students should work between 10 and 15 hours a week.

If you are on the fence about whether or not you should work in college, then here are some things to consider.

How Will You Cope?

Everyone copes with things differently and if you take on too much, it could have a negative impact on your grades and even your health. You need to know yourself before you take on a job. Before you apply for work, figure out what your daily routines will consist of. Don’t rush things. This way you will be able to see if you can spare time to work alongside everything.

Will it be Worthwhile?

Even though most people work just for the money, there are other benefits that come with having a job in college. Some offer college credits or beneficial work experience. Some even have the potential to get you exposed or in contact with people who may be able to help you in the future.

You need to know why you are looking for a job before you apply and then apply to relevant places once you know.

What Are Your Reasons?

Before you get a job, you need to know why you want to get one. Is it for work experience? Or is it just for money? Or is it a combination of things? Whatever it may be, understanding the reasons why you want to work alongside studying is important before you commit. If it isn’t something that is essential, then there may be other things you can do to better yourself instead.

Do You Want Savings?

College is all fun and games outside of class, but when it all comes to an end, you are officially an adult and you will be expected to function like one in the real world. Working alongside studying means you will have the opportunity to save some money for some big and potentially essential purchases, like buying your own car or renting your own apartment.

Don’t Forget the Experience!

It is important that you remember that you are young and your time in college will be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Freedom will never feel as good as it does during this time of your life, so you need to make sure you embrace it as much as you can. Get yourself involved in clubs, social gatherings and organizations. These have the potential to be as advantageous to your future as a job.

One thing is for certain, you need to do what is best for you and you should always put yourself first. If you want to work, and it will benefit you and give you some stability, then go for it, as long as it works alongside your studies. If you don’t need to work and have a good time, that is okay too.