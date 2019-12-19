The law industry is very competitive. With thousands of law firms, it’s challenging to stand out from the competition. But the best way to attract more clients and outpace your peers is to get familiar with digital marketing for law businesses and lawyers.

An effective web marketing strategy can help law firms such as Naqvi Law attract customers and stay ahead of the competition. Here are marketing tips to help improve your law firm’s online presence.

1. Branding matters

Your law organization’s specialty can range from business law and family law to other complex fields such as environmental law. However, your branding is something separate. It ties with your mission statement closely, and it’s among the top tools you can use to start apart from all other law firms. Use your images, responsive website design, and an outstanding copy to carefully express what makes your firm different. Also, you should show your target audience why this difference is a good thing.

2. Create specialized webpages for each of your services

Most law firms have several specialties and a variety of services. This is often true even for more specialized law organizations. If your firm specializes in personal injury law, you might offer wrongful death claim services, truck accident services, and other relevant services. These all fall under the broad category of personal injury law, but they’re different specialties, and individuals searching for these services want to be in a position to find your services easily.

For best results, it’s recommended to make every specialty clear with a drop-down menu or a CTA menu that’s clickable. If you market yourself as a personal injury law firm and someone visits your site looking for help with a medical malpractice claim, they will leave if they don’t access details about your services.

You shouldn’t give them that opportunity. Create a dedicated landing page and section for each service you’re providing. For each service, provide a detailed explanation of your service and how you can be helpful to individuals seeking those services.

3. Offer relevant, valuable content

Valuable content will keep your target audience coming back to your website. Publish extra content provides more information that everyone visiting your website is desperately looking for. Besides, it offers you an opportunity to rank for some keywords and drive more relevant traffic. After all, users search details such as ‘the cost of a personal injury claim’ are likely to land on your website.

4. Invest in SEO

SEO is the process of using specific goal strategies to make your law firm website rank higher in higher in SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages). If you lack the time to learn SEO, hire a professional to give your website a complete overhaul. Note that SEO is a little bit technical, and one wrong move could jeopardize your entire online marketing strategy.

Wrap up

A combination of SEO, strong branding, and relevant content will help your website and the entire law firm stand out from your competitors. Use the tips discussed here to improve your online visibility and drive growth.