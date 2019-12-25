Starting a job or changing roles during the holiday season can be particularly challenging. What is one thing people new to a position can do to make life easier on themselves?

1. Create a Schedule for Yourself

Since starting a new job or changing roles during the holiday season can be hectic, be sure to create a schedule for yourself. Creating your own schedule will help you better manage all of the new tasks you need to learn to be successful in your position and help you prepare more effectively for the busy days ahead. Consider scheduling in some time outside of work to brush up on new skills. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

2. Meet the Team

The holiday season might be a perfect time to start a job or change roles, especially if the person is joining the new team. Use this time to meet your co-workers and build relationships. You won’t have as many opportunities to connect with your teammates on a personal level once the holidays end. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

3. Set Clear Expectations and KPIs

One thing people can do to make life easier on themselves is talk to their superiors and set clear expectations and KPIs. During the holiday season, maybe you may not be able to do everything you want to do and there might be distractions. So be clear on the tasks that must be accomplished for the business to run smoothly and for it to be as profitable as possible during the holiday season. – Alfredo Atanacio, Uassist.ME

4. Take Notes on Holiday-Related Marketing Changes

In many cases, marketing schedules and cycles shift drastically during the holiday season. Before you start your new position, make sure you take notes about potential changes that will occur as Black Friday shopping shifts towards Christmas promotions. Your notes will help you keep track of information and changes in structure, which makes life easier for new employees. – John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Stay Focused on Your New Job

During the busy holiday season, parties are expected here and there, but a new job may require more of your focus and time compared to the usual. Saying no to some parties and events may be helpful for you to have more time for work or rest than to procrastinate and lose time for yourself or the new job. – Daisy Jing, Banish

6. Find Short-Term Tasks You Can Accomplish Independently

If you’re starting a new role around the holidays, you’ll probably have to deal with key people being out of the office. Ask your new boss to help you define a project you can do independently (or mostly independently) during this first month. That way you know you’ll be able to contribute value quickly in this new role, without having to wait on others to help you. – Yaniv Masjedi, Nextiva

7. Have a Positive Attitude

One of the best things you can do when starting a new job or changing roles during the holiday season is to have a positive attitude. Having a positive mindset will help you reduce stress levels, improve your mental health, improve your work environment and give you more energy to overcome the chaos that happens during this time each year. – Charles Koh, Zeacon

8. Communicate

Starting up a new job will always come with the need to acclimate yourself to how things work in your new position. Being hired during the holiday season makes things more chaotic, but do not use that as an excuse to not ask questions. I would rather a newly hired team member ask all the questions they have than make assumptions, do something wrong and have to go back and fix it. – Rana Gujral, Behavioral Signals

9. Sync Your Calendars

When starting a new position with a new team, in a new structure, make sure you sync your calendar with those you work with. From the Jewish high holidays to the Christian calendar holidays, to Kwanzaa and Ramadan, syncing your calendar ensures that you are respectful of your co-worker’s timelines. It is also a wonderful way to get to know your new team and connect on a personal level. – Matthew Capala, Alphametic

10. Manage Your Stress

Regularly engage in vigorous exercise. Intense weightlifting, cardio or playing sports releases endorphins that make you feel good. You’ll be more efficient when things get stressful. Try not to stress eat. The holiday season can be a time when your favorite junk foods are easily available. I’m not saying you shouldn’t indulge in your favorite treats, but if you do, watch your portion sizes. – Jeff Pitta, Medicare Plan Finder

11. Use Templates

If you need to create content, then consider using templates where applicable to make your life easier and save you time. For example, you can set up canned responses in your email account to reply to people who don’t require a specific answer. You can set up these auto-replies to let people know you’re out of the office or that you’ll get back to them shortly. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

12. Be Patient

The holiday season can be a more demanding time for many businesses that are trying to manage strategies centered on the season. A person who’s new to the job needs to be patient and wait until people are free to give them attention. They may have to stay out of the way or can offer to help in small ways. It’s important not to feel down if you don’t know what to do yet or if people seem busy. – Blair Williams, MemberPress

13. Give Yourself a Break

Don’t try to overdo the new job or the holiday season. Instead, do what you can get done and understand there will be distractions and time off from work. Plan to focus and ramp up activity in the new job after the holidays are over. – John Rampton, Calendar

14. Take It One Day at a Time

The most helpful thing a person can do in this situation is to deal with each day on its own. Expect every day to be different, but do not stress over it. Make peace with the fact that some days may be stressful and some may be boring. You just have to deal with each day as it comes. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner