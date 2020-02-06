Kolkata is a leading and an ancient metropolitan city in India that has witnessed a number of positive and dramatic changes in the real estate development. Kolkata serves as a leading corporate hub and a number of people are shifting here in favor of higher education and in search of new jobs. Owing to the tremendous migration rate, there is an excellent demand for residential and commercial spaces in the city.

Kolkata is known for its range of suburbs and residential projects in the city. The city’s real estate development and real estate projects are attracting investors from all over the country.

A lot of companies such as IBM, Wipro, and TCS are the chief employment generators in the city and are the reason behind the demand of the real estate industry in Kolkata. A lot of corporates are searching for space for commercial buildings in the city whereas the employees of these corporates are seeking flats for rent in Kolkata.

There are a number of real estate projects available in the city at different price points and the price of some of the renowned properties starts at Rs.80 lakhs.

Homes and Living in Kolkata

People prefer to live and settle in Kolkata as the city enjoys a dynamic lifestyle of its own. It is also one of the leading education hubs that houses reputed institutions and research centers. The city has an extensive array of shopping malls and business complexes, which includes the Forum mall, the South city mall, Acropolis, City center, etc.

The key localities to find a house for sale in Kolkata are, Behala, Rajarhat, EM Bypass, Jessore road, Narendrapur, etc. Anwar shah road, Rajarhat New town, and Joka are getting converted to the next big satellite township in the city next to Salt Lake. A number of commercial and residential projects are also being launched in the city in order to meet the high demand for residential space in the city. In order to meet the demand for residential space in the city, even the old houses in areas of North Kolkata like Sovabazar, Bagbazar, Bowbazar are been renovated and redeveloped.

Locations in Kolkata that are close to the airport such as Barasat, Barrackpore, Spdepur, and Madhyamgram are witnessing huge development in modern times, though they are predominantly suburban areas. It is possible to find affordable flats for rent in Kolkata in these localities that are close to the airport.

Kolkata Real Estate

The city was formerly referred to as the British capital of India, and in recent times, it has grown to be an IT hub of the country. Growth of at least 30% has been realized in the present decade, as far as the city’s real estate sector is concerned. The city strives to improve and expand constantly with its improved connectivity and infrastructure. Kolkata offers affordable housing in all budgets to all types of people, and this is the reason behind the real estate boom of the city.

A number of top real estate companies are beginning to invest in Kolkata and thus it has become the center of real estate investment in India without any doubt. Some of the top locations to base living in Kolkata are as follows,

Rajarhat

This is a famous property market that is known among the citizens for its affordable and premium properties. It is the home for properties that are filled with modern amenities at a reasonable cost. The properties in this locality are the best for investment, as they render a high return on investment.

Dum Dum

This area is popular among the residents and it lies only 10 km away from the city. There are hundredths of residential properties available in this area, where 80% of them are ready to move in apartments.

EM Bypass

This is the most expensive residential zone in Kolkata. The price per square feet in this locality ranges up to Rs. 8000 and is the most favorite investment destination for NRI investors.

Real estate is a leading business in the city of Kolkata. The average weighted capital value for residential properties here gains up to Rs. 3,500 per square feet. The annual appreciation value of real estate here ranges between 12 and 13%. The real estate in the city is expected to increase up to six times, after the completion of the MonoRail project.

How to choose a property in Kolkata?

It is easy to find a flat for rent here, but require huge investments in order to find a house for sale in Kolkata. Some of the popular areas here are Dum Dum, Rajarhath, Ballygunge, Sunny Park, Park Circus, etc. Follow this guide in order to find the best property here for either renting or for sale.

Location

It is always wise to choose a residential property based on location. Choose a property that renders excellent connectivity along with amenities so as to lead an excellent lifestyle.

Amenities available in the project

Choose to invest in a residential property in Kolkata that is rich in facilities and renders a contemporary form of living.

Specifications

More than the amenities and the facilities available with a residential project, it is important for it to hold the best structural layout. It is important for the structural specification of the house to match the theme of one’s lifestyle, after all, we will be spending the rest of our life in the house.

Where to find the best houses and apartments in Kolkata

Having said about the real estate in Kolkata, the best places to find for housing projects and tips in choosing the best property, we are taking the responsibility in pointing out the best place to look for the best apartments and houses for sale in Kolkata. Housing.com is one of the eminent websites that lists the best real estate properties in Kolkata. It lists the best houses in the entire city and helps its users to search for projects based on their budget and space requirements. It is a transparent portal to look for affordable housing projects without any brokerage cost.