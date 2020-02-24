Getting started can be hard, especially when working on your first business. What is one resource you’ve found that has a wealth of information for new founders?

1. Product Hunt

Fueled My go-to for helpful new-founder support is Product Hunt . The site is focused on being a place for new startups, products, etc. But a huge portion of what bubbles to the top of the site are resources and guides for startups. It’s an excellent secret to keep an eye on. Probably the easiest way to do that is with their Chrome plugin that fills your “new tab” screen with each day’s top content. – Ryan D Matzner

2. Social Media Groups

Nextiva Social media networks, like Facebook, can be an amazing resource for people looking to start a business. There are communities for just about every kind of business and a lot of them are there to help. Some of these communities can be a little cliquey. But for the most part, they’re filled with people who used to have the same questions as you did and they’re often happy to share their advice. – Yaniv Masjedi

3. Quora

There are so many great resources for entrepreneurs but Quora is one of the best. What makes Quora unique is the combination of its free-form Q&A and popularity among the startup and investor communities results in a large number of experienced, successful people offering completely free, thorough and thoughtful advice regularly. Many topics also pertain to a large number of entrepreneurs. – Carlo Cisco, SELECT 4. YouTube

I love watching YouTube videos as much as I enjoy making them. YouTube has one of the best free resources out there that shows stories untold, some documented series and authentic people who share their learnings online. The same way I met people who appreciate and learned from me back then, this is the same way I learn today. I love how authentic, sincere and raw these videos are. Such a gem! – Daisy Jing, Banish 5. Coworking Spaces

Most of my entrepreneurial career has been housed in coworking spaces. Coworking spaces allow you to not only meet, but work alongside other entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups. You will get a lot of advice, see a lot of businesses in action and have a higher chance of meeting other entrepreneurs. – Jason Khoo, Zupo 6. Podcasts

Diggity Marketing Podcasts are the easiest way to hang out with high-level performers and look into their businesses and mindsets. Some of my favorites are Freedom Fastlane, Noah Kagan Presents and Marketing Speak. – Matt Diggity

7. Local Networking Events

Cities of all sizes often have an entrepreneur community. Search for local networking events or groups that allow you to build in-person connections with peers in your area who can help you throughout the startup and SMB journey. Their knowledge, experience and friendship can provide a strong foundation as you battle through the tough experiences new business owners will inevitably face. – Colton Gardner, Neighbor

8. Mentors

Learning from successful people with different areas of expertise will benefit you tremendously. Finding great mentors may be a challenge, so finding creative ways to gain exposure to their wisdom and expertise is key. Offer to help them with small projects, shadow them for a bit or even pick up their coffee. Being humble and hungry is a great way to get priceless advice. – Karlo Tanjuakio, GoLeanSixSigma.com 9. Global Accelerator Network

The Global Accelerator Network, or GAN, offers tons of resources for new founders and startups to help them get their feet off the ground. They offer mentorship programs that coach founders with a strategy so they’re more likely to see results. You also gain access to industry data, discounts, and much more. – Jared Atchison, WPForms 10. E-books

It’s possible to read books on any device today. E-books are convenient and often priced at a lower rate than the paperback or hardback version. You can get great information and insights from leadership and marketing books on an online e-book platform. It’s an easy and effective way to get information on any subject. – Blair Williams, MemberPress 11. Thought Leaders’ Blogs

There’s no one who can tell you more about a journey than someone who’s already done it. It’s helpful to find blogs of thought leaders and to follow their content. They may also have books that will help you delve into a subject in greater depth. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 12. Industry-Specific News Sources I love reading industry-specific news sources. Lea Luxe has been a great source of insight for me on what’s happening in the market. – Ashley Merrill, Lunya 13. The U.S. Small Business Administration

The Small Business Administration dedicates an entire section of its website to creating a business plan for new business owners. Writing a business plan is no easy feat, and their templates and advice are extremely helpful for getting out that first draft. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms 14. Your Local Small Business Development Center

Check out your state’s Small Business Development Center to find a ton of resources for starting a business. You can go into the office in person or you can just head to the center’s website. Usually, most SBDC websites will offer helpful checklists and PDF guides you can download. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster 15. LinkedIn

When I first launched my business, LinkedIn was my best friend. You can use this professional social platform to make new professional connections, hire new employees, and spread brand awareness. I think that all of these things, especially spreading awareness, are vital to the success of young founders. – Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights 16. Firsthand Experience