Getting started can be hard, especially when working on your first business. What is one resource you’ve found that has a wealth of information for new founders?
1. Product Hunt
2. Social Media Groups
3. Quora
There are so many great resources for entrepreneurs but Quora is one of the best. What makes Quora unique is the combination of its free-form Q&A and popularity among the startup and investor communities results in a large number of experienced, successful people offering completely free, thorough and thoughtful advice regularly. Many topics also pertain to a large number of entrepreneurs. – Carlo Cisco, SELECT
4. YouTube
I love watching YouTube videos as much as I enjoy making them. YouTube has one of the best free resources out there that shows stories untold, some documented series and authentic people who share their learnings online. The same way I met people who appreciate and learned from me back then, this is the same way I learn today. I love how authentic, sincere and raw these videos are. Such a gem! – Daisy Jing, Banish
5. Coworking Spaces
Most of my entrepreneurial career has been housed in coworking spaces. Coworking spaces allow you to not only meet, but work alongside other entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups. You will get a lot of advice, see a lot of businesses in action and have a higher chance of meeting other entrepreneurs. – Jason Khoo, Zupo
6. Podcasts
7. Local Networking Events
Cities of all sizes often have an entrepreneur community. Search for local networking events or groups that allow you to build in-person connections with peers in your area who can help you throughout the startup and SMB journey. Their knowledge, experience and friendship can provide a strong foundation as you battle through the tough experiences new business owners will inevitably face. – Colton Gardner, Neighbor
8. Mentors
Learning from successful people with different areas of expertise will benefit you tremendously. Finding great mentors may be a challenge, so finding creative ways to gain exposure to their wisdom and expertise is key. Offer to help them with small projects, shadow them for a bit or even pick up their coffee. Being humble and hungry is a great way to get priceless advice. – Karlo Tanjuakio, GoLeanSixSigma.com
9. Global Accelerator Network
The Global Accelerator Network, or GAN, offers tons of resources for new founders and startups to help them get their feet off the ground. They offer mentorship programs that coach founders with a strategy so they’re more likely to see results. You also gain access to industry data, discounts, and much more. – Jared Atchison, WPForms
10. E-books
It’s possible to read books on any device today. E-books are convenient and often priced at a lower rate than the paperback or hardback version. You can get great information and insights from leadership and marketing books on an online e-book platform. It’s an easy and effective way to get information on any subject. – Blair Williams, MemberPress
11. Thought Leaders’ Blogs
There’s no one who can tell you more about a journey than someone who’s already done it. It’s helpful to find blogs of thought leaders and to follow their content. They may also have books that will help you delve into a subject in greater depth. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner
12. Industry-Specific News Sources
I love reading industry-specific news sources. Lea Luxe has been a great source of insight for me on what’s happening in the market. – Ashley Merrill, Lunya
13. The U.S. Small Business Administration
The Small Business Administration dedicates an entire section of its website to creating a business plan for new business owners. Writing a business plan is no easy feat, and their templates and advice are extremely helpful for getting out that first draft. – Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms
14. Your Local Small Business Development Center
Check out your state’s Small Business Development Center to find a ton of resources for starting a business. You can go into the office in person or you can just head to the center’s website. Usually, most SBDC websites will offer helpful checklists and PDF guides you can download. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster
15. LinkedIn
When I first launched my business, LinkedIn was my best friend. You can use this professional social platform to make new professional connections, hire new employees, and spread brand awareness. I think that all of these things, especially spreading awareness, are vital to the success of young founders. – Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights