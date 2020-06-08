If you are an employer, it is important to ensure the wellbeing of your staff. This includes providing them with a suitable work environment. However, this is not always easy to do, particularly if you are on a strict budget when it comes to business premises. Fortunately, advanced technology means that you can now benefit from remote working, which is something you can offer to your employees.

The ability to work from home is something that can benefit both your employees and your business. More and more people are working from home for at least part of the working week these days, and this is set to become even more common following recent events that resulted in millions having to work from home. People have now come to realize just how simple it is to use modern technology and set up a home office.

Benefits for Employees and Businesses

Remote working offers a range of benefits to all concerned. Figures have shown that when employees work from home productivity is actually higher than when they are in the workplace. This is great news for employers, as it means that employees are more focused and will get far more done collectively than they would in the workplace. While productivity levels will vary from one employee to another, in general productivity is higher when working from home.

The other benefit is that offering remote working for at least part of the week is a great way to attract new people to your company. If you are advertising for staff members, this is an invaluable perk that will help to boost the number of applications and suitable candidates you get. More and more employers these days are offering remote working as part of the package of benefits that employees can look forward to. Offering remote working to existing staff will help to ensure you retain valuable employees and benefit from reduced staff turnover.

It is also important to consider the benefits in terms of your business premises. Allowing remote working from home for employees means you require less room at your business premises, and it will also reduce bills associated with running a fully staffed office every day. In fact, depending on the type, size, and nature of your business, you may not even need an office, as you can ensure all your employees are set up to work from home.

Employees will also benefit from the increased flexibility and convenience that remote working offers. It also means they spend less time on the road getting too and from work, which means they save time as well as money on traveling.

The Future of Office Work

While not all jobs can be done from home, those that are normally office-based can be done remotely with ease. You can use video conferencing tools to communicate with one another, you have access to video messaging, cloud-based solutions, and much more to make homeworking simple, convenient, and efficient.