Venturing into the health and wellness industry can be very lucrative. For example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a nutritionist’s average pay is $58,920 annually, and a medical health and wellness manager can take home an annual wage topping $100,000.

Here are five simple tips for breaking into the health and wellness industry.

Set specific goals

Do you know why you became interested in a health and wellness career? Having clear objectives will offer an excellent foundation to advance your career in the right direction for you. Do you envision helping people move, eat, or think better—or perhaps all three? Do you see yourself working as an independent consultant?

Alternatively, perhaps you wish to work as a corporate wellness coordinator or as nutritional supplements sales representative for a company like Makers Nutrition, or you want to venture into health and wellness blogging. When you have a specific vision of your future career, you’ll find it easier to connect with the right programs and the right people to help you attain both your personal and company goals and objectives.

Research the industry and know your audience

Do your homework—read magazines or website articles in the health and wellness field. You’ll get a sense of who the audience is and what they’re looking forward to, and you might find fresh ideas for starting your career. If you know your audience, you’ll speak their language, reduce yourself to their level when addressing their health needs. It enables you to grow a successful, sustainable profession after establishing yourself.

Find mentorship or an internship

Finding a seasoned health and wellness professional to show you the industry’s ins-and-outs is essential. You can also work as an intern in a reputable health and wellness company to obtain practical learning experience and develop relationships in the industry.

A mentor and internship will provide you with the necessary experience to help you get clients and set achievable and meaningful health goals.

Don’t blindly follow trends

Just because other industry players or big firms like Maker Nutrition are gibbering about a newfangled trend, that doesn’t mean you have to. Interrogate a trend. For instance, where did it begin? It might stem from cunning PR instead of science. You might need to seek the opinion of other team members before adopting and amplifying a trend.

Moreover, don’t trust everything that PR sends you. Look past the headlines and into the origins of the story. Search and read the original study, and write about or recommend the product only if you are sure it can withstand scrutiny, not just to produce an eye-catching headline or to fill a column.

Have the right skills and certifications

If you work on the right skills and certification, you’ll offer clients accredited practices, helpful information, and excellent customer service. Complete standard training to gain the knowledge you need. However, learning can happen anywhere, even at conferences.

Attend workshops and conferences to further enhance your skills and discover emerging trends in the industry and in health research. You can learn from others about how an OKR tool, such as OKR software, can be a game-changer when starting your business.

Link with coworkers and specialists at conferences; it is also valuable for creating a contact list of experts and industry leaders for quotes. Furthermore, associate with your audience and networks before and after presentations; you might learn good OKR (objectives and key results) examples for growth.

There are no signals that the demand for careers in the health and wellness industry will soon slow down. It is a movement in which individuals globally are taking measures to alter the way they work, live, and play.