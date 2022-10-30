7 Lessons We Learned From Nature While Starting a Business

At Flying Pig Adventures, our mission is to get our clients back into the outdoors, reconnected with nature, and reminded of the infinite possibilities that exist when dreamers pull their heads out of the clouds and start putting those dreams into action. Our relationship with nature has diminished in this modern age, but we believe that nature is the greatest teacher of all, and the best thing that we can do for ourselves is to restore our relationship with it.

Nature can teach us a great many things in all areas of our lives. When we first started Flying Pig Adventures, nature informed many of our business decisions and helped us shape the amazing company that we proudly own today.

Here are the top seven lessons we learned from nature when it came to starting our business.

1. Harvest takes time

Ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu famously said, “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” While the concept of slowing down and being patient is a hard one to digest in a society centered around instant gratification, it’s important to remember that things take time.

You have to allow what you sow the proper amount of time to harvest and not rush things. Your harvest, aka your rewards, will come in due time, and they’ll be all the more rewarding when you allow them to unfold organically.

2. Be flexible yet resilient

Flora and fauna adapt to the conditions that they’re in; their flexibility and adaptability are what make them strong and resilient. When starting a business, it’s important to have flexibility and adaptability to be successful.

Sometimes your original plan or way of doing things won’t work out. This will only end your dream if you become rigid and don’t embrace change and adapt to new things.

3. Everything has a purpose

In nature, everything is there to maintain homeostasis. There’s no excess or anything unnecessary. In business, make sure that when making decisions — whether it’s for marketing, operations, management, etc. — everything has a clear purpose and reason for being part of your business plan.

4. Collaborate, don’t compete

Nature isn’t survival of the fittest — it’s survival of the most adaptable. As humans, we tend to forget that when we collaborate and work in groups, we’re far more successful than when we pit ourselves against each other. The ability to partner with other businesses in your area will create more success for everyone within your community.

Shared success is more important than individual success, after all.

5. What goes around, comes around

The principle of karma exists in nature as well as in business. In nature, everything returns to where it came from and every action has a consequence, good or bad. Keep that in mind when starting a business and always prioritize responsible and positive business practices, consumption, and sustainability.

6. Know what’s good for you

Everything in nature revolves around self-preservation. Plants and animals know what’s good for them and don’t engage with things that aren’t.

It’s important to develop a strong sense of intuition, focus on your goals and growth, and operate your business in a way that aligns with your values and mission. And if something isn’t working or isn’t good for your company? Course correct and find something that works better.

7. Be open to change

Nature is cyclical and there are daily, monthly, and yearly cycles. Watch a tree over the course of a year and see how many changes it goes through. In business, be open to changes that will benefit you and your business. Embrace “kaizen” to be more flexible and successful.

If you haven’t experienced the sheer power of an outdoor experience lately, do yourself a favor and immerse yourself in nature sometime soon. It doesn’t have to be as life-changing as a Yellowstone horseback ride or a whitewater rafting trip. A simple walk through the woods will do wonders for your psyche.

Thanks to the lessons we pulled from nature, we were able to follow our dreams and reconnect with nature while bringing all of our clients along for the ride.