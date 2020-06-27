When you start out with a two-man team, your roofing company may not need too much in terms of management, but as your company begins to grow in both staff and sales, rest assured that managing everything can become an issue for first-timers.

Go through our helpful list of tips to get an idea of what is to be expected when that happens, as well as pointers on how to manage them.

Learn from Observation

We are guessing that you already know everything about a roofer’s actual work, but managing a roofing company that’s growing constantly is a different task altogether. The good news is that your company is not the first in this field, so there are experienced names that you can observe and learn from.

Prioritise Quality, Even Over Costs

It may seem counterintuitive as a businessman, but roofing is a segment in which a business relies more heavily on word of mouth and reputation than anything else. When you have a young company, foregoing a percentage of the profits in favour of assuring quality and satisfaction to your clients is an important strategic decision, which will help the company build a name.

On the other end of the spectrum, older companies that have been in the business for decades should also try to protect their reputation, even if it means suffering a temporary loss. The reputation that they have strived to build for so many years is worth more than short-term profits.

Build and Hold a Solid Crew

Roofing is a job that requires skill, practice and experience. It is also one that is highly dependent on teamwork. As a manager or owner, your first target should be acquiring a good team, and then to retain as many members of that team as possible, for as long as possible. As it is with any business that depends on teamwork, ensure that undisciplined or careless team members are not allowed to disrupt your team’s cohesive productivity.

Managing Multiple Teams: Cooperation Over Competition

If we are discussing a company that is big enough to employ multiple roofing teams, the job above becomes even more difficult. Try to refrain from taking up too many or overly strenuous jobs before you have at least managed to form multiple working teams beforehand.

It is a common mistake to create a competitive environment within the company and between two or more roofing teams. While that works in other scenarios, and especially in sales, direct competition between your key teams in a segment such as roofing may not work that well. It’s better to have a supportive environment instead so that one team can take up the job easily, if or when another cannot finish it.