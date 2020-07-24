If you run a business, you know that you’re only going to be successful if you hire the right people. That means selecting the most qualified individuals to do the jobs that collectively will allow the company to get ahead. From the top down, you need enthusiastic employees who know their business and won’t disappoint you.

There are different ways you can try to recruit, but it’s often a solid idea to contact a staffing agency. Let’s look at a few of the potential benefits.

They Can Save You Time

As a company owner or operator, there are probably dozens of things that you need to do every day to keep moving forward in pursuit of your goals. For instance, you might need to:

Have strategy sessions with the high-ranking employees

Meet with clients

Meet with potential investors

Try and secure a loan from a credit union or bank

It can be a nerve-wracking experience trying to get all of that done. If you add in the time it takes to hire the right people when you’re starting up, it can seem entirely overwhelming.

Working with a business administration staffing agency makes a lot of sense when you think about it. You don’t have to take the time to hire yourself, nor do you need to employ a hiring manager to do it. Instead, you can focus on some of the other tasks that need doing.

They Have More Resources

Business admin staffing agencies are also probably going to have some resources at their disposal that you don’t have or that you’d never think about using. They might find candidates for the various available positions through:

Online message boards

Indeed, or other online job-hunting forums

College connections

Job fairs

Staffing agencies sometimes scour message boards related to your niche to find suitable recruits. They can look at job-hunting forums like Indeed, Career Geek, and Muse. They often know how to recruit recent college graduates as well.

They have boiled recruitment down to a science. You’re likely not capable of that sort of efficiency.

Employee Retention Rate is Better Through Them

You’re also more likely to get higher employee retention rates if you use a staffing agency. Staffing agencies work hard to match the right candidate to the proper position. If you don’t use one, then you may end up having to hire someone who walks through the door about whom you know very little.

If you’re in a hurry to hire, your background checks probably won’t be that extensive. The people you hire can prove unreliable, and they might be late constantly or no-show for a shift or multiple days in a row.

That’s extremely frustrating, and you don’t want to go through that sort of thing any more than you have to. Often, staffing agency-hired employees are better suited for the job, and they’re likely to stick around because the agency has vetted them thoroughly.

They May Have Prior Relationships with Potential Employees

If staffing agencies recommend temporary employees, then they may have preexisting relationships with some of the individuals who they send your way. If that’s the case, then they’ll probably know about the character and dependability of many of those they recommend.

If they tell you that they know the person that you’re hiring for a trial period and they’re sure this individual will do an excellent job for you, then often, that will turn out to be true. After the trial period, you’re more likely to hire them to permanently fill the position if that’s what you both want.

You’ll often find staffing agencies just as useful for sending you temps as permanent employees. With their vast resource network, they probably know someone for virtually any position you have available.

Regardless of whether you need upper management, middle management, website designers, mailroom workers, or something more specialized or obscure, they should be able to point you in the right direction.

With a staffing agency, you can also usually skip some of the preliminary hiring steps, like drug testing and background checks. If the agency you use is full-service, then they’ll handle all of that for you before you ever meet the individual they send over.

Simply put, staffing agencies and busy companies are the perfect fit for each other. When you use one, you’re streamlining the hiring process, and you can quickly get the recruits you need and get back to work on more vital matters.