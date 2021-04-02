Luring the best of best candidates to your company is fairly not as much a complicated process that you might sometimes think it is. One of the most important factors that recruiters of a company need to keep in mind is the fact that exceptional applicants always combine the power of analysis with creative skills in their work. Since recruiting is one thing that these companies cannot part ways with, to make the hiring process even faster and smoother, it’s a no-brainer that they will need to select a good Applicant Tracking System ATS .

A comprehensive and well-functional recruiting tool is a must-have for these HR teams or a recruiter. So what about the perks that investing in their well-thought-out choice of Applicant Tracking System bring?

Benefits Of Using An Applicant Tracking System For Recruiting In 2021

A generously-featured ATS can have a great impact when a recruiter is hiring for a business organisation. They should always look for a straightforward, intuitive and clean interface that will be easy to use and help the entire team to hire, communicate and whittle down applicants like a piece of cake.

1. Helps You Manage Everything From Start To Finish

An Applicant Tracking System will help a team of recruiters keep a track of candidate resumes, evaluate them, retain data and in most simple terms, manage the entire recruiting process. As an ATS helps automate routine tasks, the total time spent to fill an open position will be reduced considerably.

From resume parsing to removing non-qualified candidates and scheduling interviews, it saves precious time, thereby helping you recruit top-notch candidates.

2. Get Hold Of Enhanced Reporting

A proper ATS will always provide its users with insights that help them make data-driven strategies for their business. It can determine an organisation’s hiring needs, recruiting success, keep the management informed about their candidate pipeline and even help a company’s marketing team with loads of data that can be put to practice.

Such enhanced reporting can ease a marketers workload to some extent and can also help in providing better candidate and client experience.

3. Provide Exceptional Candidate Experience

Candidate experience is highly significant starting from the job application process till the onboarding. An easy-to-fill and fast application process would attract a pool of candidates. The quicker and more straightforward it is, the faster a company’s talent pool will increase.

An Applicant Tracking System also gives the HR team the ability to communicate and schedule interviews with prospective employees, thereby maintaining timely communication and improving candidate engagement. No matter how well-established a company is— if the HR team fails to provide a good candidate experience, they might lose on some really great applicants.

HR teams should keep in mind that while choosing an ATS, go for the ones that provide useful integrations, invoice management and aid recruiters in prioritizing candidate experience. Just like poor client experience in any company forces brand switching, poor candidate experience will lead to the spread of negative word of mouth.

4. Ease Your Workload & Improve Hiring Quality

A lot of ATS programs provide HR teams with an option to set prior qualifications to segregate inexperienced candidates and prioritize the fitting ones. This not only improves the quality of hire but also helps in quickly identifying the best candidates for the company. This allows the recruiters to make offers for high-quality applicants in no time.

ATS also lets recruiters streamline the entire recruiting process thereby decreasing a lot of manual work that is associated with finding the right employee. This reduces the workload of the HR team making them available for further important tasks and commitments for the company.

Once your company understands the secret weapon to effective recruiting, there will be first-hand reports on more informed recruiting decisions with more and more dynamic candidates being onboarded. Whether you’re a part of a startup or an established company, hiring effectively proves to be advantageous in the long run and forces positive transformation.