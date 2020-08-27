COVID-19 has impacted the world enormously and one of the main areas that has suffered is the job market. Our working practices have shifted considerably and the way in which employers are now recruiting has also had to adapt. One of the main characteristics that employers will be seeking for future roles is passion and a desire to learn.

“Our attitude to recruitment has remained largely the same”, says the team at YouLovePrint, “we want people with a genuine interest in what they are doing, and with at least some understanding of the complexities of printing; you can teach someone what to do, but you can’t make them find it interesting”.

But in addition to showing interest in the field, there are skills that businesses will be in need of to cope going forward. The right skills can make all the difference to a business – these are some of the key skills employers should be looking out for in the future.

Communication

Communication skills have always been valued in the workplace, but in a post-Covid workplace, they will be even more vital to employers. With the massive increase in employees working remotely and flexibly, something that looks unlikely to fade after the pandemic, it’s crucial that businesses seek out people who can communicate effectively. Whatever the industry or job role, being able to work as part of a team, empathise and share ideas is more important than ever before.

Problem-solving

Being able to adapt quickly and solve issues as they arise is a crucial skill in these uncertain times and something that employers should be looking for when recruiting. Each day, employees encounter challenging issues and they need to be able to make the right decisions for the good of the business.

By having well-developed problem-solving skills within your team, such as analytical skills and critical thinking, you can remain confident that your business will be able to navigate the post-COVID landscape more effectively.

Technology skills

Even if your business doesn’t operate within the tech field, technology skills will still be vital to your business as the way we work shifts. Much of the workforce has transitioned to working from home now and this has forced an increase in the need for cloud and infrastructure skills, from AWS to Microsoft Azure.

Likewise, cybersecurity skills and software development will be highly valued going forward – applicants with these skills will be hugely beneficial to any business. In addition to strong tech skills, employees need to be digitally literate, from the ability to use file sharing software to video calling.

Data literacy

Data is a critical asset for any company, regardless of the industry – with the right data, businesses can make better decisions and serve their customers more efficiently. Employers should seek out applicants that can understand business trends and the shifting needs of customers.

People who can understand data and make the right decisions based on the information they have access to will be a huge asset to businesses and will be more appealing to prospective employers as a result.

Leadership

With social distancing and remote working forming such a core aspect of our work life now, it’s more important than ever that people at all levels of an organisation can lead others. Employers should be on the lookout for applicants with strong leadership skills and the ability to bring out the best in their colleagues, as well as encourage collaboration.

Leadership skills are sought-after by employers as they ensure that staff can deal with people in a motivating way while also inspiring them and building respect.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence has never been more important than during these challenging times and, in a post-COVID landscape, it will be of great value to businesses of all different sizes. Emotional intelligence focuses on the ability to be aware of and control our own emotions, as well as the emotions of others.

At a time when people will be uncertain about what the future holds for their role and the company they work for, being able to connect with people on an emotional level is key. This looks set to be a coveted skill that many employers will be looking for in candidates.