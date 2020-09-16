In your opinion, what’s the best resource for learning new work-related skills (whether for employees, executives or founders)?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Team Get-Togethers

I’ve always believed that team get-togethers are great for learning new skills. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and most employees don’t get much time to interact. These casual sessions can help team members learn from one another and look at their job from a different perspective.

– Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

2. Networking and Talking With Other Founders

I like networking and talking with my fellow founders and business leaders to find out what they’re doing. Even if we’re in the same industry, we’re different people with slightly different communities, so they may know about a tool, site or resource that’ll be useful to me.

– Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

3. Learning by Doing

Learning by doing is best, so when there is a new skill or system that I want to learn, if I can’t do it within my own company, I identify an opportunity in the community to do it. Volunteer and nonprofit organizations are great places to do this. They are constantly looking for more volunteers and innovation, and I have often found these organizations give me the arena to practice and develop new skills.

– Jason Khoo, Zupo

4. Industry Trade Associations

Industry trade associations and other similar organizations often have continuing education resources that people can tap to learn new things. They may be free or low cost and are imminently relevant to your work. They’re taught by others who’ve worked in the same trenches as you, so they know what’s useful and valuable to the rest of the network.

– Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

5. Your Own Experience

We tend to copy others and think that’s the better way of learning things, when in fact the best way to learn how to do things better is by learning from your own experience. You experience something bad, you take note, you learn and avoid doing it. You experience something good, you adapt and take notes, then you apply it to your own role.

– Daisy Jing, Banish

6. Online Training Videos

Online training videos, virtual walkthroughs and hands-on learning are the best ways to accomplish learning — even more so with COVID-19 changing the way individuals travel and work in the world today. Video and online training is the way to go, while also making sure to follow along to make sure you are learning through your own self-process, as well as visuals and listening.

– Zac Johnson, Blogger

7. Coursera

I still like Coursera for professional development. The quality of the content is exceptional, and it’s easy to track your progress. I like that I can also earn certifications if I want to.

– Keith Shields, Designli

8. Skillshare

Skillshare is a great resource for people to learn new things from experts. If you’re on a budget, it provides tons of free resources that help you reach your goals and understand new concepts. For employees especially, it’s important to continue growing through learning, and doing so helps them excel in the workplace.

– Jared Atchison, WPForms

9. LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning is, by far, the best learning resource on business besides the autobiography of Benjamin Franklin and Henry Ford. I have taken courses at every major Ivy League school, which cost me a small fortune and was, with all due respect, not better (or worse) than LinkedIn Learning. I have taken literally hundreds of courses, and they do have a free trial.

– Joey Bertschler, dorfnetz.li

10. In-Person Collaboration

Despite COVID-19, I have always believed in in-person collaborations at trade shows and conventions to learn the latest industry trends and software solutions. Also I have found Facebook and LinkedIn groups to offer value and ideas that help us learn and grow.

– Kyle Michaud, Experience Expositions

11. YouTube

YouTube provides tons of free content to viewers looking to learn new skills, including those that are work-related. The fact that it’s free allows access to anyone, regardless of their budget, and as a result, you help a YouTube channel boost engagement and grow.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

12. Podcasts

Podcasts are a must, especially in the current work-from-home environment. I try to take a 60-minute walk each day and listen to podcasts to help build new insights and skills.

– Josh Weiss, Reggie

13. Niche Industry Books

Niche industry books are essential. If you’re in sales, read top-selling books about sales from industry experts. If you’re in product development, read books from industry experts about how to design great products. Next time you’re flying, grab a new book from Hudson News or any of the bookstores at the airport to read on your next flight.

– Andy Karuza, LitPic