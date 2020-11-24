You love working outside, you don’t mind hard work, and you’ve always had a green thumb. You may be wondering whether starting a landscaping business is right for you.

Landscaping can be a very lucrative business. You can start it and grow it all by yourself with much of the equipment you may already have. Here are a few questions to answer to help you decide whether the landscaping business is right for you.

1. How Risk-Averse are You?

Unfortunately, many aspects of landscaping are not the safest career activities. Falling from trees, being electrocuted, or being hit by cars are all serious risks for landscapers. You are unlikely to turn down a good job just because it is located alongside a highway or major road.

It is important to take into account at the beginning that landscaping can be a risky business. Doing it by yourself poses even more risks. However, there are a few things that you can do to mitigate the risks in your landscaping business:

Turn down dangerous jobs. It’s hard to turn down an offer, both because it’s a hit to your income and your reputation, but taking on a dangerous job as a one-person operation is riskier than you can afford to be.

Invest in safety equipment. When you need to climb a tree or work along a road, make sure that you have the equipment that you need. Wearing bright clothing and controlling traffic with the use of a good roadway barrier can keep you from being hit by a car.

2. Can you Market Yourself?

You are unlikely to be able to outsource marketing efficiently, especially at the beginning. That means that you will need to market yourself.

Placing ads in social media, going to local hardware stores, and even going door-to-door may all be necessary for you to get the business you need to succeed. Be sure that you have the kind of temperament that can handle rejection and keep trying to propel your landscaping business forward.

3. Can You Cover Start-Up Costs?

If you already have a lot of equipment and places to store them, startup costs may not be a serious consideration for you. However, if you aren’t sure where you’ll store the equipment and you still need to make a lot of purchases, there could be a significant investment in starting your landscaping business.

Be sure to research all of the equipment you are likely to need so you aren’t faced with the question of whether you can really do the jobs once you start marketing yourself.

Is Landscaping Right for You?

A landscaping business can be a very rewarding and lucrative career, provided you have the right temperament and equipment for the job. Remember to invest in your safety equipment and be sure that you have all the right tools to do the work that you are advertising.

Don’t take on any job you can’t handle and be sure to always put safety first and you may find that landscaping is a wonderful career for you.