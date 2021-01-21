Women are great players and the Cryptocurrency trading vouches for the same. Their grit, their wit, and their patience is what keeps them afloat and helps them make the best of every deal. It’s not just Crypto but other industries have always found out that women make better investors than men. The reason for the same lies in their behaviour pattern which is more suited for investing. To know more visit bitcoin equaliser.

To throw more light on the fact, there was a research done on the same in which it was found out that women outshined their counterparts and surpassed the trade with flying colours. While on average men made 0.14%, the average return women made was 1.94%.

It’s interesting to see such a stark difference but you know what will be more interesting to see is what brought this difference. Here, in this article we will see what make women better investors and which of these traits men can learn from women to bring improvement in their trading:

Women are more cautious and prudent

They are extremely conscious of losses and hence their risk tolerance is low. This is a trait that only benefits them in the long-run as they choose to invest in low-risk stocks and they don’t take whimsical decisions. They always take a well-balanced, well-planned approach which might be slow but it’s much safer.

Their slow and steady approach is what benefits them in the long-run and they incur much fewer losses than their male counterparts.

Women don’t go overboard with trading and investing

It’s said about the investment that the more boring it is, the better results it will accrue. Difficult to believe?

Let us break it down for you. It means if you have made an investment and leave it to reap benefits in the future, the returns will surprise you big time. However, if you are constantly engaged in trading and overtly active all the time then you may take whimsical decisions that will not give you good returns.

So, it’s said that long-term and well-planned out trade is always better than short-cuts or lottery approach trading. It gives more benefits in the future and is always a safer bet to go for. This kind of trading is more-suited to women than men and that’s why they end up making more profits.

Women excel at letting go and that does the trick

Women are more focused on cutting the losses than on making more profits and that does the trick for them. When you follow such a risk aversive approach, your losses are automatically cut down.

While investing when women find an unfeasible trade, they pull out their draw rather than waiting for it to grow in the future, while men on the other hand keep on waiting for something better to happen. So, rather than sticking on to an unfavorable trade they let go of it and that reduces them losses considerably.

Nobody has a shield against losses, they are just a part of the journey. While you can’t completely avoid them, but you can at least lessen them to considerable amounts. For that, just take the more rational approach and you will perform better.

Consistency is their key

Women are great at committing to things and that’s their best trait which rewards them heavily in trading. Once they make up their mind, they stay committed to that stock, industry, and trade. It’s their consistency that rewards them with such incredible returns.

While men on one hand are always running behind short-cuts, trying to make quick profits, women stay calm, cool, and patient. They put their money in one stock and forget about it for some time and that’s what makes them better long-term investors.

Women are great learners and practical with their application of knowledge

One key trait required in trading is knowledge and experience. While experience comes with time, knowledge requires you to dig deep ad understand the ins and outs of the industry in a better way. This is something that helps women throughout this journey.

They put in the time, research, and effort in understanding the industry, market trends, and insights. When they make up their mind, they will go beyond their limits to understand the industry at a deeper level. It’s their knowledge, deep understanding of research that helps them benefit.

These are some essential traits that make women better investors than men. It’s important to note that all of these traits and acquirable and anyone can do that if they have the will to. So, we should make note of these points and try to inculcate these traits in our behaviour so we can also be successful investors.