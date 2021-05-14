500pips was created back in 2018 to offer brokerage for CFDs, Forex and Crypto trading industry. They offer ultimate seamless experience for trading and investments in the market of Forex, CFD or Crypto. They are a part of the Pepper Group LLC. Being a part of such an enormous group, they have the capability to raise the bar for the clients and make the entire process easier for the entire world.

Why would you actually choose 500pips for your multinational business?

The question arises in our minds whenever we try to opt for something new. 500pips stands out in multiple circumstances. If you are an experienced trader who is finding out places with low spreads and high tech or if you are a long term investor, then this is the perfect place you would visit.

Traders ranging from novice to experienced will have a great seamless experience in trading and you will obtain raw trades and everything at a very low commission. If you are a trader and want a platform, this is the place for you- “500pips”.

Let us see a few of the reasons why we should start a multinational business on 500pips

Security and protection

They have expertised in the latest technological advancement in the field of encryption which are used by large banking and financial sectors. The process of encryptions thus secures the trading process and you can use the vast resources that are available to help you out and provide expert opinions. They are there to protect your privacy and information and none will be shared with any third party vendors. There is no hidden fee policy involved with the deposit and the withdrawal procedure and hence the entire process seems very fast and convenient.

Customer services

They provide you full customer services and support at all times. They are usually available 24 X 5 and they provide you full assistance with your problems. You can get all sorts of technical support and guidance for the management of the account that you have. They provide you live support at all circumstances.

Added features

With increasing popularity of CFD, there are certain features that will help you get excellent facilities from the platform like: Live data feed, Selection of Trading accounts and products like indices, stocks, commodities and forex, Advanced graphs and charts, Customized analysis tools, personal account manager, simple account manager and quick deposit and withdrawal. The availability of three different types of trading like Forex, Crypto and CFD make this platform accessible worldwide.

Availability of various account types

There are six different types of accounts:

Basic- It comes with daily market review, education centre, pro webinars, spreads, pricing alerts and 24 X 5 customer support. Bronze- It comes with daily market review, education centre, pro webinars, spreads, pricing alerts, 24 X 5 customer support, daily analysis video and junior level account manager. Silver– It comes with daily market review, education centre, pro webinars, spreads, pricing alerts, 24 X 5 customer support, daily analysis video and senior level account manager. Gold- It comes with education centres, 24 X 5 support, daily market review, pro webinars, spreads, price alerts, daily analysis video, VIP level manager, gold signals and personalized trading strategy. Platinum- It comes with education centres, 24 X 5 support, daily market review, pro webinars, spreads, price alerts, daily analysis video, VIP level manager, gold signals, 1 on 1 trading trainer and personalized trading strategy. Black- This is available for exclusive clients and the details can be communicated by account manager.

With the excellent features, it is one of the best you should rely on for starting your multinational business. 500pips has a wider reach and wider variety of resources, suitable for all types of traders and you can easily rely on this for easy trading!