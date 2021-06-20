Quest Food Management Services is going through a period of rapid growth. This means that they have a wealth of positions available for those that are looking to break into the food industry or just get back to work after the past year. It includes entry-level positions and jobs for those that have a bit more experience under their belts.

Who Is Quest Food Management Services?

Quest Food Management Services got its start in Lombard, Illinois, way back in 1985. The company has rapidly grown since then. In fact, they are one of the top 50 food management companies in the United States. They are also one of the fastest-growing companies in the food management services industry.

Quest Food Management Services specializes in offering food management services to schools, businesses, and conference centers.

The services offered by the company are rather extensive. This is why it is such an exciting place to work. You will never know what to expect each day. The company offers:

Full service management from hiring employees, purchasing and service

Food menu design

Consulting

Catering services

Food facility and equipment design

The company is especially well-known for its expertise when it comes to creating menus that fit the needs of the customer, recipe development and scratch made food. If a company or school needs a food management service in Illinois, Indiana, or Wisconsin, then Quest Food Management services are often who they turn to first. It should come as no surprise that this company has almost 90 active accounts on its books.

Quest Food Management Services has Jobs Available

Due to the company’s rapid growth, there is a wealth of full-time and part-time jobs available with Quest Food Management Services.

There are jobs available in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Many of the available jobs are entry-level positions. This is an excellent way for those fresh out of High School to start getting on the career ladder, particularly if they are interested in the food industry.

New jobs are becoming available at Quest Food Management Services all the time. However, the company pretty much always needs a steady stream of:

Chefs

Executive Chefs

Bartenders

Cashiers

Cooks

Dishwashers and Dishwasher Porters

Food Service Workers

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly. Due to the many benefits that Quest Management Services offers its employees, it isn’t uncommon for positions to become filled rather quickly, even when there are dozens of available positions.

All positions have their own experience requirements. Entry-level positions often require nothing more than a GED. In addition, full training is given for new hires. This ensures that any new recruits are able to get up to the standard of other employees exceedingly quickly.

Benefits When Working at Quest Food Management Services

Quest Food Management Services is a company that genuinely cares about its employees. As a result, they have put together a rather sizable benefit package for employees of their company. This includes:

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

401K

Tuition Reimbursement

Life Insurance

Supplementary Insurance

On top of all of this, Quest Food Management Services can offer one of the most competitive salaries to full-time directors and managers in the food management business. They also offer flexible working hours. This means that positions here can be ideal for those that may have children to look after or, perhaps, are looking for a part-time job that they can fit around another job.

People may even be pleased to know that there are career advancement opportunities at Quest Food Management Services. It isn’t uncommon to see the best-performing employees move up the ranks, with many promotions happening from within. This means that this company could easily become one of the best places to work for those that are serious about working in the food management business.

As long as a person is employed at the company, they will be able to enjoy the many benefits that other similar businesses would struggle to offer their employees.

Applying for a Job at Quest Food Management Services

Applying for a Quest Food Management Services job is simple. The entire application process takes place online.

Many of the people that apply for the company have been recommended for the work by a current employee. The staff member will be able to hand out a direct link to the application.

For those who have not been recommended by a current staff member, heading to the official careers website is all they need to do. It is then a case of using the search filters to track down a position that is right for them.

From the website there are a number of ways to engage, search and apply for a position.

Final Word

Those interested in working in the food management business in Illinois, Indiana, or Indiana are encouraged to head on over to the Quest Food Management Services website and check out the large number of positions available.

There are many jobs available throughout Chicagoland and the Indianapolis area. Now is the time to line up work for the end of the summer. Should be easy to find a position that fits your schedule and at the same time is rewarding with Quest.