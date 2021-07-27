After the pandemic is seemingly over in many countries around the globe, many businesses are reopening, including warehouses. That said, if you are a warehouse owner, you might be thinking about strategies to get your warehouse in the proper condition to welcome back employees and boost warehouse productivity and efficiency.

If the above-given scenario sounds familiar, you are here at the right spot as we have four tips for you that will improve warehouse productivity. Read on to learn more!

Maximize the Potential of All Available Space

You might be looking for proper equipment, such as a used forklift for sale, to declutter the vertical space of your warehouse and make better use of it. Instead of focusing on expanding your warehouse, you can expand the inner space by optimizing all available space.

Instead of wasting your money on expansion costs, assess the floor layout of your warehouse. By adding expansive storage units and investing in the right equipment, you can store inventory more effectively while maintaining things efficiently within the same square footage.

Effective storage allows you to make better use of the available space. Don’t forget to keep standardized bins in every zone of the warehouse to keep the shelves neatly stacked and orderly. You can also try out different types of shelves to store different materials within the warehouse.

Keep the Warehouse Inventory Lean

While this aspect may totally depend on the type of inventory you keep at your warehouse, you should keep a lean warehouse inventory. Only keep the stock that you really need and avoid all sorts of safety stocks. You could also ask your supplier to deliver more frequently while delivering smaller quantities of the inventory.

Incorporate Technology

Suppose you want to boost the productivity of your warehouse. In that case, you can immensely benefit from a WMS, also known as a Warehouse Management System. The WMS is also known as an ERP system that can boost warehouse efficiency, suggest the best picking and shipping routes, and so on.

Besides, the WMS incorporates an automated inventory pick list that can be sent to smartphones and other tech gadgets to ensure that all employees are on the same page and that minimum mistakes are encountered during the different warehouse processes.

Organize Warehouse Zones

Another way to boost warehouse productivity and efficiency is by organizing warehouse zones. Also known as warehouse stations, you can boost the productivity of your employees by having their respective workstations properly organized.

You can incorporate the technique of five “S,” also known as “5S,” that refer to the following steps:

Sort Set in Order Shine Standardize Sustain

By following all of these five steps, you can keep the warehouse space decluttered, reduce human-made errors, and improve workhouse safety, along with eliminating potential workhouse dangers and hazards.