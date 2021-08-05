Electronic waste (e-waste) recycling is encouraged at schools because it helps keep sensitive data out of nefarious hands while ensuring a healthier environment for all of us. When handled correctly, e-waste recycling can be done quickly and efficiently to make space for new devices. Computer Recycling serves much of the United States and properly recycles old & unused electronic devices that students & staff no longer use.

Back To School

The average college student has seven tech devices. Mobile phones, electronic readers, tablets, and laptops are just a few electronic devices used regularly. With the start of a new school session right around the corner, many students will need to recycle old computers to make space for new models.

Because of increased public concern over COVID-19, schools are increasingly turning to remote learning. Thus, it’s imperative that students have access to the most powerful modern computing devices. That leaves many older computers without a purpose, which is something that experienced electronics recyclers like Computer Recycling hopes to change.

Online success tools can create a diverse learning culture to help students move forward. Some of these tools include added wi-fi devices or hot spots to dorms or apartments. Because these devices take up space along with other electronics, potential clutter can become a hazard in an area, especially in compact living quarters.

What To Throw Away

Depending on the individual, clutter can include any number of things. Worn out clothes, unused presents, and excess home goods are usually the prime suspects. In the past decade, however, clutter has increasingly included electronic devices.

Old gadgets can be difficult to throw away. When first purchased, many of these devices were expensive and new. Drawers and closets are frequently stacked with devices of all kinds: these include digital cameras, mobile phones, and laptops among others.

Tech devices can be successfully recycled when using the right process. Simply throwing laptops or desktops in the trash is not in anyone’s best interest, and illegal in most places. For proper e-waste & laptop recycling, a viable option is a company with over two decades of experience such as Computer Recycling.

Why Do Electronics Take Up Space So Often?

E-waste is not a topic that is often addressed. Household garbage and single stream recycling are relatively straightforward, but proper handling of an electronic device falls into a separate category.

Throwing a device into the trash pollutes the environment. Many of these items can end up (illegally) in landfills. Since these devices usually include lead, cadmium, and even arsenic, this can be dangerous for the soil and water. Another item that improperly shows up in landfills: potentially combustible lithium-ion batteries.

Many people do not dispose of their devices because of security concerns. Even mobile phones or laptops that look non-functioning can have information recovered by experienced hackers. Photos, texts, and even financial information can be retrieved. With Computer Recycling, you can count on data on all of your devices being destroyed through Department Of Defense (DOD) standard wiping or physical destruction.

Legality Issues

Currently, there are state regulations on e-waste. The first state to pass any laws was California, but 27 other states have followed.

New Jersey has a law on the books requiring computer & electronics manufacturers doing business in the State to reach annual recycling goals for their devices based on market share. Pennsylvania put into place a law that mandates manufacturers to submit plans for proper environmental stewardship of their materials to their state Department of Environmental Protection, and has a firm outlaw against e-waste in landfills.

Electronic Recycling For Beginners

Electronic recycling is a simple way to eliminate old devices from your household. A simple search for a facility that specializes in it (like Computer Recycling) can direct you to a place where you can either drop off your equipment, or have company staff come to you to pick up your e-waste or provide you with a dumpster for electronics storage.

Before recycling used electronics, make sure to delete all personal information. Sensitive data ranging from photos to saved financial info can be found on laptops and mobile phones as well as non-internet devices. This information can be retrieved by a hacker with or without the use of an internet connection.

After all personal information is removed, make sure that you or an experienced recycler removes any batteries. They should be able to answer any questions that you may have regarding either e-waste or battery recycling.

Where To Recycle School Devices

Electronic devices used in scholastic settings can be recycled along with mobile phones or personal computers. Since many school computers have plentiful personal information on their drives, students need to erase their data or turn to knowledgeable e-waste experts like Computer Recycling to get the job done.

Computer Recycling is a leading company in the e-waste business. With over two decades of experience and a state of the art facility, customers can rest assured that their e-waste will be recycled in a responsible way. For convenient access, drop-off container programs are available, as well as simply dropping off items at their facility.

Computer Recycling’s services include electronics containers (which can be switched out as needed), live load collections, drop-offs & events. Secure data destruction is available with all services. For more information on all the programs that are offered, please visit their website.

Making Space For A New Year

With the start of the new school year right around the corner, making space for new devices is important. A fresh start is an opportunity for students to obtain new electronic devices that are helpful for the complex post-pandemic learning process. By responsibly handling electronic waste, anyone can easily protect the environment while eliminating clutter.