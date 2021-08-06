Running a niche blog takes a lot of work. You have to keep your readership happy, create unique and interesting content, and manage the design and layout of your site. It can be a lot to handle, even for experienced bloggers. All of this work can feel especially arduous if you are struggling to build consistent traffic.

So, in today’s post, we will examine 5 ways to get your niche blog in front of a larger audience!

Evaluate the Competition

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but sometimes it’s also a sound marketing strategy. This isn’t to say that you should copy exactly what competitor blogs are doing, but you should take note of the competition to see what works and what doesn’t. In doing so, you can devise a strategy to grow your traffic and “outsmart” other blogs competing for the same readers!

Connect Multiple Social Media Channels

If you don’t use social media to promote your niche blog, you’re missing out on a major opportunity to gain traffic and devoted readers. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest are all great ways to market your content to friends, family, and people interested in your particular topic.

For example, let’s say that you manage a niche blog about dealing with long-term back pain (something the experts at ThriveMD know a lot about), you could connect with social media accounts and groups related to back pain to build a readership of people who are already interested in your niche topic.

Do Your Keyword Research

When it comes to blogging, keyword research is vital. If you’re not familiar with Search Engine Optimization (SEO) basics, you’ll need to start learning fast. For example, if you run a niche blog about old movies, you’ll need to do your research to learn about some of the top-performing keywords related to silent movies, early filmmaking practices, and so on. This way, you can create content that will appear high in Google’s search results for the specific terms used by your target audience.

Upgrade Your UI

Search engines prefer websites that run well and users like websites that are easy to use and nice to look at. Thus, upgrading the user interface of your blog is a win-win. Making a fast, easy-to-use website can help you rank higher in search results and increase the chances that people will want to return to your site in the future.

If you don’t know how to upgrade your web design on your own, you may need to hire a web development professional to get the job done.

Post Early and Often

At the end of the day, your niche blog will never reach a larger audience if you aren’t posting high-quality content. However, it’s not just the quality of the content that matters; it’s also the quantity. The more you post, the more traffic you’ll be able to bring in. It may sound oversimplified, but it really is a numbers game when it comes to building an audience for your niche blog!

