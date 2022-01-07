As a citizen of the United States, you have certain civil rights granted by the constitution. The simplest example would be the freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

If any of your civil rights are violated, you may consider filing a lawsuit, no matter who is on the other side. For that, you would need the expertise of a Las Vegas civil rights attorney. If you are wondering when you need an attorney, here are some examples of civil rights violations.

1. Discrimination at work

It is no secret that employment discrimination is rampant in many states. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prevents discrimination based on factors like age, color, race, gender, and nationality. Other state laws also prohibit discrimination at the workplace. A simple example of employment discrimination would be not hiring someone because of their age or color.

2. Housing Discrimination

If you are looking for a house and the landlord refuses you because of your race, sexual identity, religion, or nationality, you could have a potential civil rights lawsuit. Also, landlords and property owners cannot charge more from a tenant because of their race, color, or if they belong to one of the protected classes.

3. Sexual harassment

There’s no denying that sexual harassment at the workplace is a reality. It can be further classified into two categories – Quid Pro Quo and Hostile Work Environment. Sexual harassment at work may mean something as simple as asking for sexual favors in return for a promotion or passing inappropriate comments about someone’s body.

How much do civil rights lawyers charge?

The answer depends on the type of lawsuit and other factors, such as the attorney’s experience. Generally speaking, civil rights lawyers either charge an hourly fee or work on a contingency fee basis.

In some cases, a combination of both is considered. You can meet an attorney in person to discuss the scope of your civil rights lawsuit. The first meeting with an attorney doesn’t have to cost anything, and they can explain what you can expect from the lawsuit. Even if you believe that your civil rights were violated somehow, you need evidence to prove the case. A lawyer can check the possible legal options you can consider, depending on the circumstances and available evidence.

It is important to take action against discrimination and retaliation. Each step counts, and you don’t need a fortune to fight for your civil rights.