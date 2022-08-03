How Monitoring Technology Revolutionized Remote and Hybrid Work

Even though it might feel relatively new to many, technology that facilitates remote work has been around for decades. Granted, this software wasn’t nearly as advanced as it is now, but it paved the way. As technology progressed rapidly, the workplace embraced digitalization, accepting and adapting to the changes in work.

Unless we’re talking about freelancers, working from home used to be a special benefit to only those who could promise to be reliable and maintain highly productive while working remotely.. This benefit was mostly exclusive to people who worked in the tech industry since they had a system or software for employee monitoring to account for the worker. Better said – it was a privilege.

Even though the emergence of “tech bros” and digital nomads shifted how IT companies operate, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that remote work became the topic of the hour; or more precisely, the past two years. As the world went into lockdown, companies had to scramble to find a solution that would allow their businesses to continue operating. Many found solace in SaaS solutions and have continued to use them ever since.

With research confirming that most employees want the future of work to be hybrid, the work model shifted. Additionally, according to Global Workplace Analytics, 37% of remote employees would take a 10% pay cut to continue working from home. Because of this progressively more popular trend, people are disinterested in working on-site; happily refusing positions that don’t offer the option to work remotely.

This led to organizations adopting the hybrid work model, and more and more companies offering permanently remote positions. Suddenly, it felt like the skepticism around remote work completely disappeared, since, as a society, we proved that working from home was possible and effective..

Productivity Loss Prevention

One great concern most employers have when it comes to working remotely is the loss of productivity. Since most businesses function on the basis of constant supervision, most employers can’t grasp the idea of working remotely. However, data says employees are actually more productive when working from home than working at the office. Happier too.

Airtasker’s survey about remote work showcased some interesting productivity information. The survey concluded that remote workers work an additional 1.4 more days per month than their office-based peers, totaling nearly 17 additional workdays per year. It also showed that remote workers take slightly longer breaks on average, but work longer than an office worker, and the remote workers have less unproductive time than those in the office.

This leaves the question of how can employers tackle productivity loss prevention in a remote setting.

And the answer is simple: software for employee monitoring.

This solution records, tracks, and, in most cases, analyzes employee activity during work hours. It’s a piece of tech that’s more than essential for businesses that want to step into the future of work.

The New Hybrid Workspace

The future of work – hybrid working, can be defined as a business model that combines office work and remote work. How a company approaches hybrid work may be very different from another organization, but generally includes an intermix of onsite and remote presence. Some businesses introduced a minimum of days that employees need to be working onsite, while others left that choice completely up to their employees.

The hybrid work model offers more flexibility than traditional approaches to work, and it focuses on creating a healthier, and more holistic company culture. Remote workers don’t have to worry about commute times, nor about their boss breathing down their neck. They do, however, need to make sure that their employee tracker is up and running.

This SaaS solution tracks time and attendance, all while monitoring, tracking, and analyzing employee performance data. This is done through a transparent framework, where employees can also gain insight into their own performance and progress. They can use this data when it’s time for their employee appraisal and leverage it.

Since this tool tracks web and app usage, it can quickly discover which licenses are necessary for optimum performance, identifying unhelpful or obsolete ones. Apart from locating underexplored ways to achieve higher cost efficiency. The productivity data also helps warn employers of potential burnout, allowing them to lessen the workload of an under-risk employee and offer support.

One of the downsides of remote work during the lockdown was the fact that a new, unsecured endpoint was created – the remote employee. Cybercriminals used this to their advantage, as cybercrime skyrocketed in the past two years. Luckily, employee monitoring software may often come with certain security features such as website blocking, USB blocking, phishing alerts, and so on.

Conclusion

Whether you like it or not, remote work is here to stay. Employee tracking software is the key component to the functioning and success of many enterprises and businesses worldwide. It’s an easy solution that elevates both employee satisfaction and efficiency while keeping the company safe and compliant.

Hybrid work is about finding ways to structure and balance work, and safety, all while paying attention to your employees’ overall well-being. It’s a fluid organizational model that empowers workers to work in a way that makes them feel better and more efficient.