6 Brilliant Strategies For Boosting Awareness For Your E-commerce Brand

There was a time when only big businesses thought about making their brands popular. But today, every business, big or small, owes its success to creating memorable brands and generating more awareness around them.

Brand awareness is the backbone of a good branding strategy. It is essential for generating customer loyalty. It calls for consistent efforts right from the day of the brand launch.

Here are some tried-and-tested strategies for generating more awareness for your e-commerce brand.

Tell Your Story

Every business, however ordinary it may seem, has a story to tell.

Be a storyteller. Let everyone know why you started the business, and what were your struggles. Share your passions. Introduce your team. Talk about your goals and achievements.

Your customers are eager to know more about your company as much as they’re interested in your products. When they hear about what’s going on in your business, they can relate better to your brand’s identity.

Publish your story on your website, Instagram and Facebook. Let the narrative be compelling. When customers read your narrative, they will connect with the brand instantly.

Use Conscious Packaging

Unboxing a nicely packed product is always a memorable experience. Thoughtful and meticulous packaging leaves a good impression on the users. That’s why product packaging can increase your brand’s awareness remarkably.

Highlight your brand’s value proposition through branded or custom-designed packaging. This will give your customers a general feeling of the brand.

Make sure that the packing material is of good quality and eco-friendly.

Don’t forget to add a personal touch to your packaging. You can add a note addressing the customer by name, appreciate their patronage of your small business, and make them feel proud of their purchase.

Advertise Smartly

Advertising is necessary for boosting sales. Be mindful of how you advertise your products and services and which platforms you choose.

Paid social media advertising is excellent for generating more brand awareness as your products as well as your story is shown to a well-defined target audience.

Consider remarketing ads for targeting potential customers who have already shown interest in your products and brand.

Bring some character to your ads. Add some humor, drama, or both.

Get Influencers On Board

Influencer marketing is a rage these days. It’s an inexpensive and powerful way to get attention on social media platforms.

Make friends with individuals and other small businesses that are already popular on social media. Collaborate with them to gain a good following and reputation on social media.

It is easy to get noticed through influencer marketing, but the attention can fizzle out just as quickly. To stay current and trending you need to keep the collaborations live or connect with new influencers from time to time.

Get Working On The Content

Content marketing can help your brand gain popularity pretty quickly and bring continuous traffic to your business. While it helps you reach out to the target audience, it also helps your consumers in their buying journey.

Basic content marketing strategies involve getting your brand featured on guest blogs and vlogs. You can also send informative emails to your customers or create industry-relevant podcasts.

But remember quality matters over quantity. Engaging content that creates value for the readers will make your content strategy effective.

Get Noticed Through Contests

A fantastic way to get consumers talking about your brand is by holding contests on social media.

A simple contest that requires users to like and share your posts could dramatically boost your brand’s presence on social media. You could also hold a competition asking users to post a video or photo with your product. Or link it to a social cause.

This user-generated content is invaluable for new brands trying to break through the competition.

Keep the excitement high. Give away exciting prizes. Announce the winners in style and celebrate their victory.

Conclusion

As customers know more about your brand, they become your patrons. They prefer your products because they believe in your business motto. They spread the word about your brand and make you even more popular.

Once you crack the code for generating awareness for your brand, you’ll reap continuing benefits for your efforts. And we’re confident our tips will set you up for success in no time!