5 Tips for Starting a Career as a Freelance Writer

Freelance writing is a good career option for anyone who wants to make a living in the gig economy. Whether you are crafting reviews or preparing web page copy for an established brand, working as a freelance writer can be a great way to earn while doing what you love. However, with the number of freelance writers looking for work right now, it’s important to know how you can build and nurture a successful career in spite of the competition.

This guide will help you get started.

1. Choose your field of specialty

Before you decide to start your freelance writing career, you need to determine your niche. You have numerous options to choose from. Apart from writing guest blogs and social media content, you can also accept ghostwriting jobs from authors and craft online and traditional ads for small business owners.

Choose a niche that fits your writing style and experience. From there, you can expand to other areas where you can further develop your skills.

2. Build a profile and portfolio

Once you have chosen your niche, you can build a writing portfolio containing samples for that niche. Since you are just starting your career, add original articles or ad copies to your portfolio so people will get a better sense of your writing style.

Along with a writing portfolio, you should also come up with a professional profile on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Using these platforms, you can tell other users that you are accepting writing jobs. Just be sure to include your phone number and email address in case anyone is interested in your services.

3. Start looking for jobs

You can’t always expect potential clients to stumble upon your professional social media page, so you might as well find jobs on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Toptal. These websites feature listings for creative and media jobs in your area as well as remote work opportunities from business owners and individuals in other countries. However, make sure to review details such as the rate and the number of words you need to write before accepting a job.

4. Get the write tools

Regardless of the job you have accepted, it’s important to use the right tools that will make the assignment easier. With the amount of time you will be spending researching and editing your work, you need tools like Evernote and Notion to help you structure your drafts.

To make editing less hectic, use Grammarly to spot small mistakes before turning in a draft.

5. Never stop learning

The best writers know better than to stay at their current skill level. You will need to stay ahead of everybody else by learning new skills and tools. Look for every opportunity to nurture your skills and excel as a writer. Take up online workshops, grow your network of influencers in the freelance writing community, and learn other essential skills outside your niches such as SEO, web design, and web development.

Becoming a successful freelance writer takes a lot of time and practice. Still, knowing these basics should at least help you get started on the right footing.