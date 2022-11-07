How to Build a Digital Marketing Agency

Why did I get started in digital marketing?

Simple—I want to promote startup growth, agility, and resilience in business.

When I left college, there was a need for marketing expertise from qualified digital marketing experts, and I am happy to provide these services with my digital agency. It wasn’t long before I built the top agency in my field.

I’ve been running my marketing agency for the past five years. In this time, I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to grow a business.

I started out as the only person working in the company and quickly realized that it was tough to manage everything by myself. So, I started hiring people on a part-time basis, which eventually led me to hiring full-time employees and building an entire team of people who work for me today.

While working with enterprises, I found both large and small digital agencies are faced with an imbalance between projects and staff. There is a lack of competence in digital strategy, link building, thoughtful website design for conversion optimization, and more. This needs to be fixed so that businesses get the most value out of their marketing spend.

The internet has changed how people buy things in today’s world and this shift has created a new era for businesses. It is important for any business to understand the power of digital marketing and the benefits it can bring to their company.

Why Digital Marketing Matters

Digital marketing is a form of marketing that uses digital technologies to reach a wider audience. It involves the use of social media, search engine optimization, email marketing, display advertising, and many other channels to reach potential customers. Digital marketing has been around for more than two decades and it’s only getting more popular as the years go by.

The most common form of digital marketing is search engine optimization (SEO) which helps to increase traffic to a website by optimizing the content so that it ranks higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). Search engine optimization also includes social media optimization (SMO), which uses social media platforms to create awareness about a product or service through sharing content.

Be sure you’re posting content on platforms that are indexed in search engines. For example, everything you post on Instagram or TikTok is truncated to one search result in Google, whereas tweets, Facebook, and Reddit posts boost your search visibility.

It wasn’t long before I leveraged this knowledge to build my own company.

Scaling a Startup

There are two main approaches to grow a startup:

Increase sales and marketing efforts to get more customers. Develop new products or services for existing customers.

Thankfully, working in digital marketing gave me a leg up in the first route, and the knowledge I taught my team with modern technology took care of the second. This helped the company attract larger clients (and more of them).

It wasn’t long before the company grew beyond my control, but I thankfully had perseverance. My firm specialized in outside-the-box thinking and pioneered efforts on emerging platforms that seem obvious today. We built people’s presence out on social platforms like Medium and Quora, and we pushed to ensure we created solid, long-term wins for our clients. Eventually we added video production for digital marketing as well.

This helped us grow through word-of-mouth, and the strength of recommendations from friends and family was enough to propel the company to the next level. Of course, I couldn’t have done it alone.

The Importance of Teamwork

I know I talked a lot about myself in this article, but the truth is I couldn’t have done it without my team. They are the ones who put in the effort to take what was just my drive and determination at the start and turn it into a sustainable and growing business.

There are three important tenets to a business: people, process, and product. As long as you have those three pieces in place, there’s nothing you can’t do with your business.