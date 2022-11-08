9 Amenities to Make Your Property More Attractive to Renters

The rental market is hot. Whether you’re renting out your own home or investing in property, you want to show off the space so you can attract the highest-quality renters and keep your cash flow going. With so many properties out there, it can be tough to stand out and make your space seem desirable.

However, there are plenty of things you can do to attract renters and help your property really shine.

1. Clean and declutter

Start by taking out the vacuum and mop — or hiring someone else to do it. A clean, tidy space will help your rental property stand out to potential renters. They need to be able to envision themselves living there comfortably and easily.

2. Pay attention to the small details

From fixtures and appliances to lighting and flooring, every aspect of your rental property counts when it comes to making a good impression. Consider upgrading or replacing items that are outdated or broken, such as faucets, light fixtures, countertops, cabinets, and appliances. Natural light can make any space feel more open and inviting, so consider ways to maximize the amount of light coming in. Additionally, a fresh coat of paint in bright, neutral colors will also help your property look cleaner and more modern.

3. Invest in quality furniture and decor

High-end furnishings and finishes are often a selling point for renters, so consider investing in pieces that will elevate the look and feel of your property while also giving it a personal touch. From hardwood floors to granite countertops, luxurious finishes can help your rental property feel like a truly upscale find.

4. Stage the space with care

If you’re listing your rental on sites like Airbnb or VRBO, consider hiring a professional stylist to curate an attractive living area. An expert can help you choose furniture, decor, and artwork that suits your style while also ensuring that it looks clean, inviting, and well-designed. It’s also important to have a solid marketing strategy in place. This means optimizing your listing with high-quality photos and detailed descriptions, as well as working with a professional real estate agent who can help you get the word out about your rental property to potential tenants in the area.

5. Spruce up the exterior

Your property’s curb appeal can have a huge impact. Plant some colorful flowers in planters around the building, and invest in a few tasteful pieces of outdoor furniture that will entice people to come inside. A well-manicured lawn and lush garden beds can make a property feel inviting and welcoming, helping to put renters at ease.

6. Advertise online

One of the best ways to reach a wide audience of potential renters is to advertise your property online. Create an eye-catching listing with plenty of photos and detailed information, and be sure to include key details such as price, location, and amenities in your post. If your rental property includes access to amenities like a swimming pool, gym, or clubhouse, be sure to play them up, and emphasize that your rental property is located in a safe and secure neighborhood

7. Efficient layout and design

Consider carefully how you want to use the space within each room, as well as how different rooms flow into one another to create a truly functional layout that makes sense for different types of renters. No renter wants to live in a cramped space with nowhere to put their belongings or store their excess items, so consider storage spaces, too.

8. Smart technology

In today’s world, renters are looking for properties that offer modern amenities and cutting-edge features for both safety and comfort. Consider installing smart thermostats, security systems, high-speed internet access, and visitor tracking software that can make access to your property seamless for tenants and employees.

9. Green features

Consider adding some green features to your rental property to make it more attractive to environmentally conscious renters. Simple changes like installing energy-efficient light bulbs or solar panels can go a long way in making your property more sustainable.

With smart marketing strategies and careful design decisions, you’ll be able to set yourself apart from other renters in your area and attract top-quality tenants who are willing to pay a premium for your space.