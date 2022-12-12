Three Tips on How to Juggle Being a Great Mom and Business Owner

It’s hard enough juggling all things you must do being a business owner, but toss in being a mom to the mix, and some days feel nearly impossible. As a young mom of six kids, the secret to my success came to fruition once I realized I needed to merge the two things that meant the world to me: the joys of motherhood and the happiness I experienced as owner of PrincessMe Parties. Redefining my goals and refocusing my energies resulted in a successful business, a happier family, and a much happier me.

Let’s be honest. What works for one does not always work for others. The secret to my success and happiness as a mother and professional to me isn’t always transferable. This is not a one-size-fits-all approach and is a tailor-made path that must be trailblazed by each woman. Let’s face the reality of it all. The struggles between raising kids and maintaining careers are very real and take place in homes across the nation daily. Juggling each commitment is commendable on every level, especially given the amount of direct and indirect pressure mothers face daily.

In many cases, if not nearly all, one of the biggest reasons for mothers having to extend their responsibilities beyond the household is rooted in economics. The cost of living is rising. Everyday necessities are becoming more expensive and increase exponentially depending on how big a family is. Clothing, food, gas to take the kids to activities, and trying to tuck some money away for emergencies or long-term planning such as education are all on the table regarding family economics.

Additionally, societal pressures and competitiveness must be addressed, even if ignored. Social media is on full display in our lives where we swipe left and right, up and down, to see the perfectly portrayed lives of others, leaving us to wonder how we can look that happy and feel that successful. Even inner circles of moms have a competitive feel at times, ensuring that when asked, “what do you do for a living,” the answer is aligned with the identity we want to portray.

Today, our self-reflecting perceptions are very much motivated by what we see on social media and how we interact and are identified among our smaller network of friends (and family to some extent).

The energy required to find true bliss within yourself will not come from social media or the perceptions of others. It comes from the innermost place within your heart and soul and must be focused on a small group of people – yourself, your children, and your family. To find the balance that is important to you and serves both the needs of the family and the demands of the profession, getting rid of the “noise” is the first step.

As you embark on the journey, here are a few tips to kick off the process that you can hopefully find helpful throughout all stages of your journey toward personal success and fulfillment.

1. Being Organized

The organization is the key to my success in juggling being a great mom and business owner. It allows my days to go a lot smoother. Once I figured this out, it was a game-changer for me.

For example, meal prepping for the week on Sundays to avoid cooking all the time and getting the kid’s clothes picked out and ready for the week to make the morning school routine a breeze. It is even taking to the old pen and paper and creating a schedule or to-do list for each day that lays out family priorities, including school activities, dance classes, family dates, doctor appointments, business meetings, and work goals. This is a great way to stay organized.

2. Take Time for yourself

Self-care is crucial. The reality is that at nearly every moment of your day, there will be someone, or something requiring your attention, whether it’s your employees, a committee, your children, your spouse, or a project. But one can’t function without blocking off some time for themselves. Ensure to take time to do something for yourself, by just putting the kids to bed early to soak in a bath or taking time to unwind your mind with a crossword puzzle.

Don’t forget to take care of the CEO (you) too!

3. Know When to Unplug

As a business owner, it can be tough to have a ‘turn-off time’ to stop working entirely at a particular time of day. But that is something I had to learn to do, and it helps me be a better business owner because I have time to recharge. Know that it’s okay to finish a project tomorrow or get back to a client during regular business hours.

Moms are fearless leaders. We must be courageous to raise the type of children who will grow up compassionate of others, protective of themselves, and want to make an indelible, productive mark in whatever they choose to do or choose to be. Fearlessness is your greatest ally and must be an ingredient in every action you take. For all the Mompreneurs in the world, balancing motherhood and running your own business (or working for another business) is a complex endeavor. Being a mother is a beautiful gift, but it is also one of the most challenging jobs in the world.

My advice? Be bold, be brave, and own your time. Identify and advocate for the things you need to be successful, and do not be afraid to empower others and delegate tasks. Build a support system of allies, and do not be scared to ask for or accept assistance from others when offered and when it makes sense. Lastly, planning is a big key but never forget to stop and recognize and enjoy the little moments along the way. Life is a collection of moments that string together over time, and if we are blind to those moments, the goals ahead lose all their value.