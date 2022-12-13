How to Get Your Amazon Product Shot Like a Pro

Photography is a very important part of the success of your business. An attractive product shot can make all the difference between someone buying from you or someone else. Even if the customer doesn’t buy that specific product, the right photo can get them to check out your other products and purchase with you. Good images are so important in building your reputation on Amazon.

A great Amazon marketing strategy involves excellent photography. Easy-to-follow images that correctly depict your products will stand out to customers and generate sales. As a small business owner or noobpreneur, you don’t need professional photography skills to sell your product online. And you don’t have to pay a fortune to get great photos, either. You need basic equipment and know-how to take great product photos yourself.

First, what is an Amazon marketing strategy? It is a strategy aimed at gaining more customers by offering a wide range of products, offering a friendly customer interface, scaling efficiently from small to large, and exploiting affiliate products and resources. As a seller, you must adhere to their product image requirements. Here are a few:

The main image must have a completely white background.

The main image must be a professional photograph, not an illustration or 3D rendering.

The main image must contain no text, logos, or other graphics.

The main image must not include multiple views of a single product.

The Amazon marketplace is a goldmine. If you are an entrepreneur that has dealt with Amazon, you probably know the amount of money and exposure it can give in return for absolutely no work. However, to be successful, you’ll need to pick out the right products and photograph them well. We’ve outlined five easy tips to help you photograph your products for Amazon.

Tip #1:

Who is your ideal customer?

What are their needs, and are you fulfilling that needs?

Their background, i.e., demographic, age, income, and others.

Tip #2:

Which products do you want to feature?

Tip #3:

Make sure you have a camera that can handle high-resolution images.

An iPhone is an excellent option because it is accessible and easy to use.

Or a DSLR camera would be another fantastic option as well.

Tip #4:

Find a location that has exceptional lighting.

Natural lighting can provide an organic feeling in the photos.

Also, you can explore options with your lighting equipment.

You’ll want to present images that are clear and lit well.

Tip #5:

Decide on placement.

The photo of your product can play a significant role in intriguing customers.

It’s finally time to get your images ready for the marketing campaign. Once you have your pictures, you can work out a marketing plan. Use each photo to tell a story to your ideal customer. Also, include product descriptions and testimonials or reviews because customers like to know details about your product and if it is the right fit for them. Since they can’t physically touch your product, having great product images is optimal for conversions.

Must-Haves for Your Product Photography

Create an eye-catching main image.

Amazon customers enjoy seeing bright, bold, high-quality images taken at a flattering angle. Your click-through rates will increase as well.

Amazon requires that your product images take up 85% of the square frame; otherwise, it would be difficult for customers to view your product, and the outcome would be harder to sell.

Look at your competitors’ product images.

Are they appealing?

What could you do differently?

Take “lifestyle images” that show your product in the environment it was meant for, such as a Tupperware set used by a model in a kitchen. What are the use cases for your product?

Add infographics that highlight critical features of your product.

Compare your product to similar products on a comparison chart.

Have as many photos as you can with multiple angles to choose from.

How To Hire A Professional Product Photographer

Hiring a professional product photographer and graphic designer is important in creating your brand. If you don’t have the background or knowledge to do it yourself, it’s best to hire someone who does.

You can start by searching for local photographers in your city through platforms such as Google, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist or on social media apps like Instagram and LinkedIn. You can also search on freelancer sites such as Fiverr and Freelancer.