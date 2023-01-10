3 Ways to Leverage Real Estate to Grow Generational Wealth

Many people believe that the only way to create wealth that can be passed down to future generations is through investments such as stocks and bonds. While those are excellent ways to amass and grow a nest egg that can provide for your children, grandchildren, and other heirs, they’re still not as powerful as real estate investments. After all, it is always wise to diversify your portfolio and consider a range of options for building and preserving wealth for generations to come.

In the past, savvy investors used real estate as a relatively hands-free way to build generational wealth. Yet if you don’t consider yourself a high earner or don’t think you have enough in your personal savings account, you may fall into the trap of thinking you can’t afford to invest in real estate for the long term.

Fortunately, the increased accessibility of real estate information through the internet and apps has provided more opportunities for people to invest in real estate and take advantage of its increasing value.

3 Tips and Tricks for Investing in Real Estate

Are you interested in establishing a financial cushion for future generations of your family? Remember that with the right investment, you’ll be able to tap into returns eventually. So you get to enjoy the financial security you aim to bring to your kids and grandkids, too. The following tips are good places to start:

1. Invest in rental properties to generate passive income

One of the fastest ways to dive into real estate is to rent out property. As a landlord, you’ll be able to recover a steady monthly income. Your goal should be to set up your rent to cover the cost of your mortgage, taxes, maintenance, and other financial obligations. Don’t forget to add about 10% more to ensure you get a bit of passive income.

If you are considering purchasing a rental property, it is important to choose a location in a stable neighborhood that will attract long-term renters, such as Fort Rucker Real Estate. Research can help you identify properties that are ready for immediate rental and can generate income quickly and effectively. Owning a well-maintained property can also be a good investment for future generations.

2. Explore the benefits of owning a vacation home

Do you have a large family that includes older children with disposable incomes? Then you may be able to collectively invest in a vacation property. The objective would be twofold: First, you will have a nice place to stay when you travel to that location, and second, you could rent your vacation home annually to generate passive income.

It may be challenging to purchase a vacation home with family members if there is a lack of trust or closeness. In such cases, it may be helpful to clearly define who will inherit the property when you can no longer enjoy it. However, it is still worth considering a vacation home as part of your real estate portfolio due to the numerous benefits it provides for generational wealth and creating a steady flow of revenue.

3. Maintain ownership of your properties during deployment

What if you’re in the military and you get orders to leave a place you love? If you can swing it, consider holding onto the property you own. For example, you could work with a property management firm to rent a home in a nice area. Though you may not move back to that area immediately, you can still reap the financial benefits.

This is beneficial if your workplace requires relocation, too. Let’s say your employer agrees to pay for your move and even help with the money to put the house on the market. In that situation, you might own two homes without feeling a cash crunch.

Ready to Take the First Step?

Real estate can be a powerful tool for building generational wealth and creating a secure financial future for your loved ones. By investing in rental properties, exploring the benefits of owning a vacation home, and maintaining ownership of your properties during deployment, you can set yourself up for success and create a financial legacy that will benefit your family for years to come.

Start making smart investments and carefully managing your properties today. In doing so, you will achieve your goal of building a strong financial foundation for your loved ones.