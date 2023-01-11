The Top Reasons Why You Should Undertake an Apprenticeship

If you’re looking for a career change or a way to jumpstart your professional journey, an apprenticeship or traineeship may be just what you need. These programs offer a unique combination of classroom instruction and hands-on experience, giving you the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a specific occupation or industry.

Today, we are going to outline the top reasons why you should find an apprenticeship.

Proving ‘On the Job Experience’

Apprenticeships offer on-the-job training by giving individuals the chance to work on actual projects and duties in a real-world setting. This allows apprentices to acquire practical knowledge and hone their skills in their chosen field, under the guidance of experienced professionals. For instance, an individual pursuing an apprenticeship in carpentry may work on a construction site and assist with tasks such as cutting and installing wood, windows, and doors, among others.

This hands-on experience enables the apprentice to improve their skills and gain a deeper understanding of their chosen field. While undertaking on-the-job experience, apprenticeships also involve structured education and training, such as classroom sessions or online courses, which provide apprentices with a comprehensive education and the chance to learn both the practical and theoretical aspects of their trade.

Get Paid While Learning

An apprenticeship allows individuals to gain valuable experience and training while earning a salary. Apprentices are paid for their work just like any other employee, and although the wage may be lower than fully-qualified workers in the same field, the valuable experience and training gained can be a valuable asset in future careers. Apprentices may also be eligible for additional benefits such as paid time off or health insurance.

Valuable Skill Training

Through apprenticeship programs, individuals may gain a wide range of technical skills such as carpentry, plumbing, welding, or electrical work. The real-world work environment also provides the opportunity to develop important interpersonal skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. Apprenticeships also require time management and organization skills to meet deadlines.

All these skills acquired in an apprenticeship program, not only make the apprentice valuable employee to the organization they are doing an apprenticeship with but also enables them to find work elsewhere if required.

Access To Mentors and Support

Apprenticeship programs often connect individuals with experienced professionals and mentors who can offer valuable guidance and knowledge, and assist in navigating the industry’s challenges and opportunities. Additionally, apprentices may also have access to a network of mentors and professionals outside of their workplace, providing a diverse range of knowledge and experience, as well as opportunities to connect with other industry professionals for advice and support.

Industry-recognised Qualifications

Apprenticeship programs can result in industry-recognized qualifications that can be advantageous when looking for employment in a specific field. These qualifications are often acknowledged by employers and professional associations as a demonstration of an individual’s abilities and expertise in a particular field. In Australia, there are three types of qualifications available through apprenticeship programs:

Australian School-based Apprenticeships, which are completed as part of high school education and may contribute towards high school certificate and ATAR. Pre-apprenticeships, which are entry-level training programs that provide a stepping stone into a chosen industry. Higher Apprenticeships, which lead to diploma or advanced diploma level qualifications as an apprentice or trainee.

Opportunity For Advancement

Apprenticeship programs offer opportunities for career progression, enabling individuals to advance in their profession and assume more responsibilities as they gain experience. For instance, after completing an apprenticeship in carpentry, an individual may be able to take on roles such as foreman or project manager.

Choosing an apprenticeship or traineeship can be a beneficial decision for those considering this career path as it has several advantages.