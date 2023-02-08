You just finished up your appointment at ThriveMD and it’s time to start getting back to work! You recently started your own entrepreneurial endeavor, and it can be challenging to know where to start when it comes to building your personal brand.

Fret not, we’re here to help with how to build your personal brand on social media for beginners. Let’s get into it!

Find Your Vision

When it comes to building your personal brand, you need to spend a considerable amount of time determining what that means for you. After all, if you don’t know the direction you want to go, it will become obvious to your public. This is why finding your vision is the first step to take when you first start out building your personal brand.

Write out a list of what you want to show the world, why you want to show it, and how you will do so. You don’t want to be all over the place with your content and finding and sticking with your vision will help you to stay on track with building your personal brand.

See What Others Are Doing, But Be Original

Once you’ve established your vision for your personal brand, it’s time to do some research. You’ll find there are plenty of others who have a similar brand. You want to investigate what they’re doing and what works and what doesn’t for them. Go back and look at how they built their following over time.

While you want to see what others are doing, you want to make sure to not copy it. Think of your research as a guide, not as a “how to.” You want to be original, otherwise, there’s no reason people would follow you over someone else who is already established.

Stick with your Niche

It’s important that you stick with your personal brand once you’ve hit the ground running with it. For example, if your brand revolves around health and fitness – you probably don’t want to veer too off course from that. You don’t want to post about finances if your followers are expecting healthy lifestyle content.

Sticking with your niche is paramount when it comes to building your personal brand. You want to be a brand that people can trust and know what to expect when they visit your page. If you start to post content that covers a wide range of topics, you’re sure to lose some of your following. You want to be known as the “fitness brand” or “makeup brand” – not the “we aren’t sure” brand!

Be Consistent

Consistency is key when it comes to building your personal brand. You want to make sure you keep on a regular schedule when it comes to posting your content. It’s also important that you post regularly. You don’t want your platform to turn into a ghost town.

Being consistent also allows your following to regularly engage with you. So, be consistent with responding to their messages and comments as best as you can. This helps you to build trust and reliability with your personal brand. As we know, a trusted brand is the one that succeeds.