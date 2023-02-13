Mobile app development has evolved tremendously over the years. The technologies being used for app development are advancing at full steam and have evolved over the years to make the process easier, faster, and more efficient.

From code-free mobile app builder software to artificial intelligence and big data analytics, there are several new and old technologies that will continue to trend this year. While some will directly affect how users will build and launch apps, others will play an instrumental role in the whole process of development and deployment.

Here, we have compiled a list of the top technologies that will continue to power app development and make the industry future-ready. So, stay tuned and learn how apps will be built this year, what trends will influence the development process, and more.

Top Technologies That are Powering App Development

From native apps to web apps, from Android to iOS and from device-agnostic to cross-platform development, there is so much to cover when it comes to apps and app development. It is a huge and extensive industry that is growing by the second. Almost every business, institution, service, and organization aims to be on an app and reach the mobile-friendly audience.

If you are planning on developing apps, you must know about the latest trends and technologies that are shaping the industry. We have compiled a list of the latest technologies that are changing app development for the good. Go through the list below and learn more.

No-code & Low-code App Builders

Until a few years ago, coding was the only way to develop apps. In fact, custom app development is still a preferred app building method for many. However, the advent of no-code and low-code app builders is reforming app development. Many developers have started using these technologies to avoid the cumbersome task of coding.

While low-code app builders still require some technical knowledge and learning, no-code app builders are doing wonders for citizen development. Owing to code-free app development technologies, app development is to become easier, faster, and more affordable this year.

For instance, the launch of AppMySite made WordPress app development a breeze as it enabled anyone to create premium native apps without coding. In fact, the platform now allows users to turn any website into an app in minutes without coding. The use of such code-free technologies will grow as more people will ditch the custom route to app development.

PWAs and Instant Apps

Progressive Web Apps are the best solution for businesses that want a combination of website and apps without having to go through the nuances of custom app development. Such apps do not require separate bundling and distribution and are device agnostic.

It enables users to get access to an app-like interface instantly without downloading it. PWAs have several advantages like reduced time to market, faster loading time, automatic updates, etc. Hence, the rise of such apps will be especially dominant across industries that want faster solutions.

For instance, in the event industry where attendees can book tickets and get gate access, in restaurants where diners can view menu, book tables, and make easy payments, in institutional or public parking spaces for reserving a space and paying for tickets, among other examples.

AI and Machine Learning

All the buzz around ChatGPT just goes on to show that people expect more and more of AI. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning will continue to match and even exceed the expectations in the coming time and will influence several industries.

The app development industry is no different as AI implementation and usage is set to see new highs. From realistic photograph animations to AI-powered maps and navigation, we already have apps that use this technology.

With deep learning in picture, AI and ML will grow in leaps and bounds. It will shape and influence app development segments like user behavior analytics, real-time data tracking, personalized search results, authentication, chatbot support, etc.

AR/VR

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality has been around for a while. However, in the coming years, the use of AR & VR is expected to grow massively. With the expansion of 5G, it will become easier to implement and use this technology in mobile apps.

AR/VR is already being used across verticals and industries like gaming, eCommerce, entertainment, travel, and more. Pokémon Go is just one example that took the world by storm and there are several others on the horizon.

For example, online furniture stores are using the technology to let their app users visualize how a piece of furniture will look in a section of their home. Users are also trying various products virtually before buying them from the comfort of their homes. There are several such examples and the coming years will only continue to wow us even more.

In Conclusion

These were some of the trends and technologies that will power and influence app development this year and in the coming years as well. Some others include increase in use of Beacon, apps for wearable and foldable devices, rise of mobile commerce, increase in use of blockchain, Big Data Analytics and advancement in IoT (Internet-of-Things).

These technologies will either explicitly set the course for app development or influence how apps are developed, distributed, marketed, and used. If you are planning on creating a mobile app and entering the industry, then this is one of the best times. Launch an app of your own and make the most of the opportunities coming your way.