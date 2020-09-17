If you have been keen on the transformations in the history of video games, you may have noticed that the entire industry has come a long way. Over the last five decades, it has undergone significant changes with crucial breakthroughs and innovations. Each moment is crucial in the gaming industry, and if you analyze various transformations and achievements, you will see that the gamers and the industry have gone through considerable changes.

Gaming is an industry that crossed the mainstream during the 1980s and is expected to come up with new exciting technologies as more and more innovations are being uncovered. Many surveys indicate that advancements in technology have a significant influence on the development and growth of the gaming industry. Today, you can play various online games for entertainment at a minimal cost, if any.

Here are the top revolutionary innovations and breakthroughs in the gaming industry.

1. Face Recognition Technology

Innovation and implementation of face recognition technology have led to revolutionary breakthroughs in the gaming industry. This tech allows gaming systems to creating the players’ resemblance in the world of gaming. That means it will create a custom character that looks like the player. Besides, these systems can transfer the players’ expressions to other digitalized creations as well. This is a significant milestone in the gaming industry.

2. Voice Recognition Technology

The advent of voice recognition in online games has transformed the lives of gamers. Different voice-controlled video games have been around for years now, and the potential of using this technology to transform the gaming systems appears to be coming into reality. The systems can now recognize various voice commands from the player. For example, players can use voice recognition technology to perform the following tasks.

Control the gameplay

Talk to the gaming system

Switch the Xbox One, PS4, or other consoles on and off

Search for information on the internet

Perform various social media interactions

Specify playing collections from a media library

These are just some of the ways a gamer can use voice recognition technology. As new and more exciting innovations in the gaming industry occur, game developers and users will find more ways of using voice recognition for better user experience.

3. 3D technology

The advent of 3D characters in the gaming world has taken online game players to a totally new level. Many modern games comprise of 3D environments and rendered avatars. Some of the games that have been transformed by this technology include Wolfenstein 3D, Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight, Quake, and more.

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI has developed over the decades and made its entry into the gaming industry a few years ago. This technology has upped the gamble for most gamers from the old days of gaming in NPC and solo gaming.

The most significant change in the modern gaming industry is that artificial intelligence can now mimic human gamers like you. This is the most important reason behind the popularity of this technology and the transformations it has made in the gaming industry. Keep in mind that artificial intelligence is one of the greatest innovations that will continue to improve many industries, including gaming.

5. High-Definition (HD) Display

The utmost necessity to show off their outstanding graphics of a game is the high-definition (HD) display. Ultra 4k gaming has become the new trend in the gaming world. Along with 4K TV sets, 4K laptops are also becoming a necessity for most gamers.

These electronics started pricier, but over recent years have become more affordable. Many gamers love the unbeatable crispness, color contrast, and sharpness associated with these devices. High definition display technology has transformed the overall gaming experience into something better compared to the most games played in the 1980s and 1990s.

6. Gesture Control Technology

Do you know that you can use your gestures to control an online game? This is a great innovation as gamers can now get rid of their gaming controllers. The Real Sense tech by Intel allows gamers to play single-player shooter-related games by just interacting with a device. It allows them to connect the natural movement of their bodies to their gaming experience.

7. Augmented Reality (AR) Technology

Augmented reality games allow a perspective that’s unique to every player. It creates maneuver spaces within a real gaming world and makes an object of the entire game that applies to specific situations in real life. For instance, you can successfully play different games such as hockey or tennis from any angle.

8. Outstanding Graphics

Today’s computer games are more than just the basic 8-bit graphics games played back in the 1990s. Players can experience cutting-edge technological innovations and advancements in the gaming industry. These transformations allow them to get transported into a somewhat real world with photorealistic textures.

Today’s gamers have the option of increasing playability by opting for better quality images that appear like they are inside the real game world.

9. Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

VR is yet another advancement that has led to significant transformations in the gaming industry. While not many gaming consoles support this technology at the moment, most gamers choose VR headset displays that are incomparable. This technology offers play is a fully immersive and exciting gaming experience.

Summary

Technological innovations and advancements have taken place both in the design and experience of video games. The equipment and devices used for gaming have also undergone various transformations since their inception more than four decades ago. Some of the notable advancements in the gaming equipment include mobile gaming, cloud gaming, gaming apps, online gaming, on-demand gaming, wearable technology for gaming, and chair gaming.

Some changes have also happened in recent times and became the turning point of the gaming industry. Some of these changes include outstanding technological advancements, including eSports and live-streaming. Another milestone in the gaming world is the advent of portable gaming systems and devices. The size of gaming equipment has reduced significantly, and this allows gamers to carry their devices with ease.