Moms Who Assist Their Children in Becoming Celebrities and Ruining (or Not Ruining) Their Lives

Have you ever considered making your child a celebrity? Or perhaps you’ve been wondering what it’s like to have a parent who is also your boss. In this article, our author attempts to examine famous mothers’ influence on their children objectively.

I’d like to emphasize from the start that this text is not an attempt to slander those who represent their celebrity children, but rather to determine when such a collaboration has a positive impact. I will not speak as a psychologist because I am not one; instead, I am a researcher, journalist, and person interested in psychology and, obviously, marketing.

Let’s call it a dive into the management experiences of the most famous influencers’ momagers (mothers who serve as talent managers for their children).

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, the most famous momager of all time, deserves to be mentioned first. By the way, she popularized the term and even tried to trademark it in 2015.

She successfully managed the lives of not one, but five children: Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian.

Kris Jenner learned the ropes managing her former spouse, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner), at the end of the 1970s before attempting to manage her daughters’ super successful lives.

Kris Jenner, Kris’ mother and manager, now runs the business side of the vast Kardashian-Jenner empire. She created the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Jenner Communications, the matriarch’s company, produced 20 seasons of the show from 2007 to 2020. Following that, the family shifted to Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022.

Kris manages all of her children’s careers, as well as several commercial ventures of her own, including briefly hosting a daytime talk show called Chris in 2013. In addition, she authored several books, including her 2011 autobiography, Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian, and a cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites, published in 2014. Kris launched her Safely cleaning product line in 2021. Isn’t that impressive?

Kris also takes a 10% cut of every dollar her children earn from modeling, licensing deals, and their beauty businesses. This seems reasonable for the job she has been doing for years. But when it comes to the businesses her daughters own, it’s an entire empire:

Skims, owned by Kim Kardashian, has a net worth of US$3.2 billion. Skkn by Kim has a US$1 billion net value.

Kylie Skin ($16 million in net worth) and Kylie Cosmetics ($600 million) are both owned by Kylie Jenner.

Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian ($15 million)

Good American, a denim line owned by Khloé Kardashian ($12 million).

It’s up to each individual whether they adore the Kardashians or not, but there’s no denying that they are the most well-known family in the world.

If Kris had not encouraged her children’s interests and lifestyle decisions rather than forcing them in a direction she felt was best for them, it appears that there would not have been such success. She is still in charge of her five daughters after working for them for more than ten years. That certainly makes a statement.

So, what is the takeaway? A good mother requires a respectful attitude toward her children as well as complete acceptance of them.

Donda West

Donda West was an American professor and chair of the Department of English, Communications, Media, and Theater at Chicago State University. Kanye West, the musician and designer, was her son.

Kanye’s relationship with his mother grew closer as he rose to fame. Donda West took over as Kanye West’s manager and chair of the Kanye West Foundation, which was later renamed the Donda West Foundation.

Kanye’s mother was his biggest supporter and fan when he first started rapping. Her help was more than just emotional. She gave the rapper $1,000 as a Christmas present when he was 14 years old, which he used to purchase a new keyboard.

Donda also assisted him in making two important connections: the first with producer No I.D., whose mother worked with Donda at Chicago State University, and the second with producer Doug Infinite, a former student of Donda’s. Both serve as mentors to Kanye in order to help him improve his production and voice.

Donda was always adamant in defending her son’s unusually contentious remarks. “There is no place for shyness,” she declared. “I raised him that way, to think critically and analytically and not be afraid to voice what you feel. That was something I helped shape. Leaders, in my opinion, must do this.”

West’s tenth studio album, “Donda,” was released last year, 14 years after his mother’s unexpected and tragic death.

Kanye has been singing and talking about Donda for years, but their relationship has never been documented as clearly and emotionally as in the jeen-yuhs documentary series A Kanye Trilogy, which will be released in February 2022. It reveals many aspects of his career, including his break with hip-hop tradition in the early 2000s, his perseverance after a devastating car accident, and his recent political ambitions.

Most importantly, jeen-yuhs demonstrates how Donda West profoundly shaped every aspect of Kanye’s life, including his creativity, spirituality, confidence, and ambition.

“I think you’re just perfect the way you are. But remember to keep your feet on the ground. “You can be in the air and on the ground at the same time,” Donda West told her son.

If at least half of all parents loved their children in the same way, the world would be a 1,000% better place.

What is the takeaway? A good manager must first become a good parent.

Yolanda Hadid

If you’ve heard of Yolanda Hadid, you’ve probably heard of her famous daughters and drama. She is a former Dutch model who raised three models, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, as well as appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In contrast to Kris Jenner, Hadid appears to disregard her children’s interests. The video of her telling Gigi that volleyball is a masculine sport that could ruin her feminine body, which is essential for modeling, quickly went viral. But that was only the beginning because Yolanda practically forbade her daughter from eating cake later on.

“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?” Bella told Vogue. Bella, by the way, had a nose job when she was 14 years old. 14! Nose job! “You know, it can’t be done without a parent’s permission,” Bella explained. “I wish I had kept my ancestors’ noses. I believe I would have matured into it.”

That’s all I needed to know about Yolanda. Even though momager Hadid wants the best for her children, it appears that her motives and goals, such as fame and being the center of attention, play an important role in managing the younger Hadid’s career.

Yolanda’s fans frequently accuse her of making false claims in order to drive a wedge between Bella and Gigi and the people they date.

Rumors circulated on the internet that Gigi and her child’s father, musician Zane Malik, split up with her assistance.

Conclusion? Create your Own

Working as a manager is difficult, but being a momager or dadager is even more difficult. So consider whether your relationship with family members can withstand such a test and whether it is worthwhile.

It’s one thing to assist someone in doing what they want to do, it’s quite another to make them realize your dreams.

Remember to make your wishes come true and to leave people alone who are not you. Your children are not you.