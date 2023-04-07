Four Must-Have Supplements For All Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs often have to work under pressure. Tight deadlines, hyper-competitiveness, miscommunication – all these things can easily make you feel stressed and depressed. And the constant anxiety might ultimately become the main reason for you to start making decisions that would negatively affect your business.

Thankfully, there are a few supplements that you can take to boost your overall performance. And if you manage to combine these essential supplements with a well-balanced diet and the right level of physical activity, you will become practically indestructible.

Four Essential Supplements to Take as an Entrepreneur

As you may already know, many different supplements are out on the market. But only a select few can be helpful for productivity and cognitive function.

The supplements we’re about to show you are usually sold by most supplement retailers. One of the brands we recommend checking out is Huge Supplements, as they’re widely known for providing excellent quality products.

1. Caffeine

Caffeine is, perhaps, one of the most essential supplements for entrepreneurs as it helps boost alertness and focus.

The main benefits of caffeine supplements include:

Increased focus and memory

Researchers have found that the participants of the study who have taken 200 mg of caffeine did a lot better on memory tests 24 hours later than those who were given a placebo.

Headaches and migraines relief

There is nothing worse than having to deal with a terrible headache during an important meeting. The good news is that caffeine pills can alleviate tension headaches and migraines.

Convenience of consumption

If you’re prone to reflux or you simply don’t like the taste of coffee, taking caffeine supplements can be a great way for you to get the caffeine that you need without having to drink the coffee. Supplements are also a lot easier to take and they work faster.

Furthermore, you’ll get to control the exact amount of caffeine that you’re putting into your body which removes the risk of overstimulation.

Usually, people can take around 400 mg of caffeine per day without experiencing any negative effects. In the majority of cases, a caffeine pill contains anywhere between 100 and 200 mg.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is well-known for helping the body absorb and retain phosphorus and calcium (both are extremely important for building bone). However, this vitamin has a few other benefits that especially entrepreneurs can take advantage of.

Vitamin D can help fight various diseases

If you want to make sure that you don’t get ill during the most important week in your career, then vitamin D supplements might assist you with that. This element supports immune health, so you will be less likely to catch an infection.

Vitamin D can also reduce the likelihood of severe flu and it decreases the risk of heart disease and even multiple sclerosis.

Vitamin D can help regulate mood and might reduce depression

Constant stress at work can make you feel anxious, depressed, and burned out. However, people who consume enough vitamin D are less likely to experience such symptoms. In some cases, the element can even help you experience less negative emotions.

Vitamin D deficiency, in its turn, can lead to tiredness, pains, stress fractures, and muscle weakness. And that is definitely something that you would want to avoid.

Remember that all supplements have to be taken in moderation. If you get too much vitamin D, you might have to deal with such issues as apathy, nausea, confusion, and abdominal pain.

3. L-Tyrosine

Tyrosine is a supplement that can help the brain produce important chemicals that, in their turn, will help the nerve cells communicate more effectively. The amino acid is used as a precursor for some catecholamines (like dopamine and norepinephrine).

Under stressful conditions, catecholamine levels in the brain can become depleted. And that’s when L-tyrosine might come in handy.

The supplement can help prevent declined cognitive function and alleviate reduced memory under stressful conditions (like when you’re trying to meet a deadline, for example).

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that is found in Africa and Asia. It contains chemicals that can help lower blood pressure, alter the immune system, and reduce swelling.

Though the supplement is best known for its ability to help reduce anxiety and stress, the plant has quite a few other benefits as well:

It may help reduce symptoms of depression

The plant can have some antidepressant effects and, according to some studies, it might even be able to help people with bipolar disease and schizophrenia.

Ashwagandha can reduce inflammation

Researchers have found that the plant is able to reduce inflammatory markers in the body which means that, potentially, ashwagandha might help people recover from certain illnesses faster.

It can help improve brain function

You might see significant improvements in your immediate and general memory, attention, reaction time, and executive functioning after taking the ashwagandha supplement for a couple of months.

The plant can help improve sleep

A lot of entrepreneurs might not be getting enough sleep which will certainly affect their overall performance. Ashwagandha supplements can improve sleep quality and mental awareness upon waking (that might be mainly because the plant is able to reduce stress levels).