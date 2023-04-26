It’s important that you learn how to avoid the common mistakes people make when applying for the Instagram Blue Badge. Learn how to get verified on Instagram for free, and safely, with our top tips in this article.

In This Article

What Is The IG Blue Badge?

Why Apply For Verification?

How To Apply For Verification

Mistakes To Avoid When Applying For The Blue Badge

Some Tips To Avoid While Applying For Instagram Badge

Wrapping Up

Are you ready to set up your Instagram game to earn that IG blue badge?

We all know that having a verified account on Instagram is like wearing a designer suit to a job interview – it screams credibility and professionalism. But, getting the blue badge can be a tricky process.

Before you rush to apply for the blue badge, you should be mindful of a few things. You’d not want account rejection, suspension, or even termination for your account.

This article will discover the top mistakes to avoid when applying for the Instagram blue badge. We’ll guide you through the do’s and don’ts of the process, so you can increase your chances of success and avoid any pitfalls along the way.

What Is The IG Blue Badge?

The IG blue badge, or the Instagram verification badge, is the crown of authenticity for any Instagram account. It’s the digital equivalent of a security guard checking your ID before letting you into a VIP club.

The Instagram blue badge tells your followers that your account is legit and belongs to a notable public figure, brand, celebrity, or business. It is a seal of authorization that sets your account apart from the ocean of impersonators and fakers.

Think of it as a shiny trophy of honor that states, “Yes, I am who I say I am, and I’m proud of it!”

But it’s not just a blue badge of honor. The badge has some practical perks too. It makes it easier for your followers to find you, boosts your credibility and trustworthiness, and opens up advanced features like insights and swipe-up links in stories.

Let’s learn more about why you should buy Instagram verified badge.

Why Apply For Verification?

There are plenty of reasons why people apply for Instagram verification. Here are some of the benefits that come with that shiny blue badge:

Instant Credibility: Once you have that blue badge, your account instantly gains credibility in the eyes of your followers and potential new fans. People are more likely to trust and engage with a verified account, which can help grow your following and boost your brand's reputation.

Once you have that blue badge, your account instantly gains credibility in the eyes of your followers and potential new fans. People are more likely to trust and engage with a verified account, which can help grow your following and boost your brand’s reputation. Boosts Visibility: Instagram is a crowded platform, and getting verified can help your account stand out from the competition. The blue badge makes it easier for users to find and follow your account, especially if your name or handle is common.

Instagram is a crowded platform, and getting verified can help your account stand out from the competition. The blue badge makes it easier for users to find and follow your account, especially if your name or handle is common. Protection from Impersonators: Unfortunately, Instagram is also home to many impersonators and fake accounts. A verified account can help protect you from these impersonators by showing your followers you're the real deal.

Unfortunately, Instagram is also home to many impersonators and fake accounts. A verified account can help protect you from these impersonators by showing your followers you're the real deal. Brand Recognition: A verified account can help boost brand recognition and awareness if you're a business or brand. It shows potential customers that you're a legitimate business and can help increase trust and credibility.

If you’re serious about building your Instagram brand or persona, getting verified is worth the effort. Whether you apply directly to Instagram or use a service to buy Instagram verified badge, having a verified account has clear benefits.

How To Apply For Verification

If you’re ready to take the leap and apply for the Instagram verification badge, the procedure could be more complex than you might think.

Here is how you can apply for Instagram verification service free of cost:

Ensure your account is eligible for verification. To be considered, you should have a complete profile, a unique bio, and a profile pic. You must also have a public account and follow Instagram’s TOS and community guidelines.

Go to your IG account settings and tap on “Request Verification.” You’ll need to provide your full name, a government-issued ID, and a copy of a business document (if applicable).

Once you’ve submitted your application, it’s time to wait. This can take a few days to weeks, so be patient. Wait for Instagram to review your application.

But what if you don’t want to wait or aren’t sure if you meet the eligibility requirements, you can also consider using a reputable service like Skweezer.

It is a free Instagram verification service provider where you can buy Instagram verification badge or even buy verified Instagram account: https://skweezer.net/instagram-verified.

They offer affordable packages, and their team of experts can help you navigate the verification process and increase your chances of getting that Instagram blue badge.

Whether you go the traditional route or use a service provider, getting verified on IG is a great way to boost your online presence and establish credibility on the platform. So what are you waiting for? Get started on that blue badge today!

Mistakes To Avoid When Applying For The Blue Badge

Here are a few common pitfalls to watch out for:

Not Meeting The Eligibility Requirements

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is applying for verification before your account is ready. Ensure your account meets all the eligibility requirements before submitting your application. Your account must be authentic, unique, complete, and notable.

Providing Inaccurate Or Incomplete Information

Instagram takes the verification process very seriously, so make sure you provide accurate and complete information. If you’re caught providing false information, it could lower your chances of getting verified in the future.

Not Having A Strong Online Presence

While it’s exciting to aim for that blue badge, it’s important to remember it is reserved for accounts with a strong online presence. So ensure your account is active and engaging.

If you have a low follower count or infrequent posts, it may be better to wait until your account is established before applying.

Not Following Instagram’s Guidelines

While it may seem obvious, it’s important to reiterate that Instagram takes its terms of service very seriously. If your account has a history of violating these rules, you’ll not be granted the blue verification badge. Be sure to follow all of Instagram’s guidelines and regulations, and avoid engaging in any behavior seen as spammy or abusive.

Lack of Authenticity and Follower Base

The badge is reserved for authentic accounts with a strong following. Take the time to build an engaged community of followers interested in your content and regularly interact with your account. If your account needs to improve in either of these areas, it may be best to hold off on applying for verification.

Inappropriate or Low-Quality Content

Instagram is all about visual storytelling, and the blue badge is only awarded to accounts that consistently produce high-quality content.

Make sure your posts are visually appealing, and avoid posting anything that could be seen as inappropriate or offensive. If your account is primarily focused on memes or low-quality content, it’s unlikely that you’ll be granted verification.

By avoiding these common mistakes, you’ll give yourself the best chance of getting verified on Instagram. Good luck!

Some Tips To Avoid While Applying For Instagram Badge

You’ve done the hard work of building up your Instagram account, and now you’re ready to take it to the next level by applying for that verification blue badge.

But hold on, just a minute.

There are some common things that people need to correct when applying for an Instagram badge that can hurt their chances of getting verified.

Here are some tips to avoid while applying for an Instagram badge:

Don’t provide false or misleading information in your application, which can lead to rejection or even account suspension.

Avoid using cheap third-party services that promise to get you verified quickly, as these services are often scams that can compromise your account’s security.

Don’t have a private account when applying for verification, as Instagram requires public accounts to be verified.

Respect Instagram’s community guidelines and TOS; if not, this can make it difficult for you to get verified in the future.

Don’t use any illegitimate means to obtain Instagram verification, as this can damage your reputation and harm your account’s credibility.

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can increase your chances of getting verified on Instagram and enjoy the benefits of the blue badge. Remember to be patient and follow Instagram’s guidelines carefully during the application process.

Wrapping Up

So, this was our take on how to get the verified check on Instagram and mistakes to avoid. Applying for the Instagram blue badge can significantly boost your account’s credibility, visibility, and protection from impersonators.

However, it’s essential to be mindful of the common mistakes that can hinder your chances of getting verified.

Sticking to the guidelines and avoiding these common mistakes can increase your chances of getting that blue badge.

And who knows, maybe one day you’ll be walking down the street, and someone will shout out, “Hey, it’s that verified Instagram celeb!” Okay, maybe not, but you get the point.

So, Stay true to the process, and you’ll be well on your way to Instagram verification success.