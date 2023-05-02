Boost Your Trello Game with Cardbox’s Powerful Gmail Integration – Simplify Email Management and Maximize Productivity!

If you’re like most Trello users, you’re always on the lookout for solutions that can make your workflow more efficient and productive. Keeping track of emails while managing multiple projects on Trello can be a daunting task, but with the right tools, it can be a breeze.

That’s where the powerful integration of Gmail and Trello comes in, and Cardbox is the perfect tool to help you achieve this. With Cardbox, you can seamlessly manage your emails within Trello, thanks to its user-friendly Gmail Trello integration. This way, you can keep your projects organized and increase productivity while minimizing the time spent on email management.

Cardbox allows users to integrate their Gmail accounts with Trello boards. With Cardbox, you can attach emails to Trello cards, view and reply to emails directly from Trello, and even create shared inboxes for team collaboration. The integration is designed to streamline your workflow by keeping all your communications and project-related tasks in one place.

Key Features of the Cardbox Trello Gmail Integration

1. Multiple Inboxes Per Board

Cardbox allows you to link multiple Gmail accounts to your Trello boards, enabling both personal (private) and team (shared) inboxes.

2. Real-Time Email Updates

Cardbox updates your emails in real-time, so you’ll instantly see new replies and updates on your Trello board.

3. Email-to-Card Conversion:

Automatically create Trello cards for emails that match a specific search filter, making it easy to organize and track email-related tasks.

4. Reply to Emails from Trello:

Cardbox eliminates the need to switch between apps by allowing you to reply to emails directly from your Trello board.

5. Email Attachment Support:

View files attached to emails directly on Trello, ensuring that all relevant information is easily accessible.

6. Collaboration and Privacy:

Collaborate on email drafts in real-time with team members, while keeping emails private by default until shared.

How to Use Cardbox to Add Trello to Gmail?

Getting started with Cardbox is simple and requires no steep learning curve. Here’s how you can use Cardbox to integrate Trello with Gmail:

Launch the Trello app and search for the Gmail by Cardbox power-up. Click “Add” to enable the power-up. Connect your Gmail accounts with Cardbox to start integrating your emails with Trello. Open a Trello card and use the “Attach” button to attach an email to the card. You can then assign the card to team members for further action. Use the Gmail by Cardbox button to view all your emails, reply to them, and create new Trello cards as needed. Optionally, you can install the Gmail Add-on to create Trello cards directly from your Gmail interface.

Pricing and Availability

Cardbox offers a free plan for personal use, allowing individuals to use the power-up on three boards with up to two inboxes. For teams, Cardbox is priced at $5 per member per month. Teams can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial to explore the features and benefits of the integration.

Final Thoughts

Cardbox is a powerful tool that bridges the gap between Trello and Gmail, providing a unified platform for email and project management. Whether you’re an individual facing email overload or a team looking to improve collaboration and efficiency, Cardbox offers a solution that can enhance your productivity and simplify your workflow.

Integrating Trello and Gmail enables you to centralize your communication and project management. With Cardbox, you can take this a step further and seamlessly integrate Kanban email functionality with Trello. This allows you to manage your emails and tasks all in one place, taking your productivity to the next level. With Cardbox, you can forward emails to your Trello board, create new cards from emails, and even convert emails into Trello tasks.

So if you’re looking for a way to streamline your workflow and stay on top of your emails and tasks, try Cardbox and experience the power of Kanban email integrated with Trello.